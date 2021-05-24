EGIA and Microf Partner to Create OPTIMUS, a First-of-its-Kind Financing/Leasing Solution for Residential HVAC Systems

SACRAMENTO, California, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

EGIA, a non-profit trade association for home improvement contractors, today announces a new partnership with Microf, a leading provider of residential lease-to-own products for the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) industry, as well as the launch of a cutting-edge financial platform that provides contractors and homeowners with a best-in-class technology solution for all residential HVAC financing and leasing needs.

The platform, called OPTIMUS, provides a simple, automated process for all applicants, regardless of their credit score or the financial solutions desired. OPTIMUS uses a “soft” credit pull from leading FICO® reporting agencies to quickly provide lenders and options based on the qualifications and needs of the consumer. This technology, coupled with world-class lender relationships through EGIA, delivers the best overall experience, most flexible offerings, and highest opportunity for an approval in the industry.

“This partnership will allow EGIA, through the OPTIMUS platform, to improve their current lender offerings and enhance the overall customer experience when financing and/or leasing a heating/cooling system. The seamless application process will drive more business for contractors, and the combined product options will increase approval percentages, reaching more customers in need,” said Jay Kimbro, Co-Founder of Microf.

“There are as many different sales processes in the industry as there are shapes and sizes of dealers,” said Bruce Matulich, CEO & Executive Director of EGIA. “For that reason, we partnered with Microf to create a quick, easy-to-use process for customer credit approval and project funding. OPTIMUS is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week, enabling businesses to approve more customers for financing and/or leasing. By utilizing the soft credit pull technology, contractors can boost approvals up to 90% while reducing the need for filling out multiple applications and shopping for an approval.”

OPTIMUS will continuously evolve to provide contractors with financial tools and contractor software integrations, as well as financing rebate and warranty registration submittals.

The OPTIMUS platform is now available to everyone, as a successful early adopter testing period rolls to completion. Visit OptimusFinancing.com for more information and to get started today.

About EGIA

The Electric & Gas Industries Association (EGIA) is a nonprofit organization that empowers home services contractors to get the most out of their businesses through industry-leading training, financing and marketplace solutions. EGIA’s financing program has facilitated financing for over 400,000 residential and commercial projects valued in excess of $4.5 billion by offering contractors a best-in-class suite of financing options. EGIA Contractor University offers access to the industry’s most recognized educators, who deliver innovative keys to success through online training systems, in-person workshops, conferences and webinars. EGIA Contractor Marketplace brings together some of the most in-demand vendors and products in the industry at exclusive pricing. Learn more about EGIA at www.egia.org.

About Microf

Microf was established in 2010 to accommodate the growing demand for more flexible options surrounding the replacement of residential Heating/Cooling systems. Microf is the premiere provider of competitive and convenient rent-to-own/lease purchase solutions for residential HVAC systems in the U.S. through a network of preferred HVAC distributors and contractors. Microf is also a provider of platform solutions to industry leaders. For additional information on the benefits of Microf, please visit www.microf.com.