North America $147.99 Million Aircraft Video Surveillance Market to 2027: Market Opportunities in the Rising Demand for Business Aircraft

The Aircraft Video Surveillance market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 114.66 million in 2019 to US$ 147.99 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2027.

The accentuating volumes of aircraft order and delivery is also bolstering the growth of the industry. The North America aircraft video surveillance market is displaying an upward trend for the past couple of years and it is anticipated to reflect a similar trend during the forecast period.

The growth of the aircraft video surveillance market is majorly attributed to significant investments in the aerospace industry. Over the past few decades, the aviation industry has grown immensely. The growth rate of technological transformation has been outstanding, which stimulated the demand for various products and services.

There is an increased adoption of aircraft video surveillance solutions in commercial aircraft owing to rise in demand for in-flight safety and security systems. Increasing number of complaints against airlines and improving regulatory standards of safety have highlighted the importance of aircraft video surveillance solutions.

To improve the security level, airline companies are installing cockpit door surveillance systems to restrict unauthorized access to the cockpit area. Cabin surveillance systems are also gaining considerable growth in the market, as aircraft operators are demanding video surveillance solutions to monitor suspicious activities outside the cockpit area.

Further, advancements in aircraft environmental camera systems, to offer detailed information about traffic, weather, and terrain, are supporting the market growth, which is further driving the demand for Aircraft Video Surveillance systems. The Rising Demand for Business Aircraft is among the other factors expected to positively influence the demand for Aircraft Video Surveillance.



AD Aerospace Ltd., Aerial View Systems Ltd., Kappa-Optronics GmbH, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., Meggit Plc, Collins Aerospace, Parker Hannifin Corp., BAE Systems Plc, and KID-System are among the leading companies in the North America Aircraft Video Surveillance market.



