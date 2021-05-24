The Automated Oil Tank Cleaning System Market is expected to grow by $ 33.01 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period

New York, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automated Oil Tank Cleaning System Market in EMEA 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05028431/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the automated oil tank cleaning system market in EMEA provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investments in oil storage tanks, increasing extraction of low-grade crude that accumulates more sludge, and regulations in European countries. In addition, increasing investments in oil storage tanks is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automated oil tank cleaning system market in EMEA analysis includes the type and application segments and geographic landscape.



The automated oil tank cleaning system market in EMEA is segmented as below:

By Type

• Solutions

• Services



By Application

• Downstream

• Midstream

• Upstream



By Geography

• Europe

• Middle East

• Africa



This study identifies the increasing market for tank cleaning systems as a service as one of the prime reasons driving the automated oil tank cleaning system market growth in EMEA during the next few years. Also, the increasing need for non-dedicated tanks to store different petroleum products, specifically in Africa, and the increasing penetration of tank cleaning robots will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automated oil tank cleaning system market in EMEA covers the following areas:

• Automated oil tank cleaning system market sizing in EMEA

• Automated oil tank cleaning system market forecast in EMEA

• Automated oil tank cleaning system market industry analysis in EMEA



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automated oil tank cleaning system market vendors in EMEA that include Alfa Laval AB, ARKOIL Technologies Nederland BV, Butterworth Inc., Grupo Tradebe Medioambiente SL, KMT International Inc., Orbijet Inc., Oreco AS, Scanjet Systems AB, Schlumberger Ltd., and VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA. Also, the automated oil tank cleaning system market in EMEA analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



