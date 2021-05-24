Utility and Generation Power Quality (PQ) Meters Database 2020: Conventional, Solar & Wind Units & Revenue 2019-2025 - Focus on North America, South America, MEA, India, China and Rest of APAC

Dublin, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Quality (PQ) Meters Database - (North America, South America, MEA, India, China and Rest of APAC) for Utility and Generation" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Power Quality is one of the most discussed topics in the T&D sector, with its implications on the economic and financial sector of the country there is an increasing trend to uplift the T&D infrastructure to ensure better power quality in the grid.



Power Quality PQ meters are one of the most essential instruments which enhance performance and quality of operation in the generation, transmission, distribution and industrial sectors. The publisher has extensively researched on power quality meters which are class A (IEC 61000-4-30 compliant), to size the market and to conduct detailed competitive and qualitative analysis.

The results of individual countries are extrapolated to the whole continent using important economic and technology indicators.



People Who Would be Interested:

Marketing Manager

Director of Marketing

Head of Marketing

VP of Marketing

Strategic Marketing Director

Head of Strategic Marketing

Head of Market Intelligence

Manager Business Intelligence

Strategy Development

Director, Strategy Development

Commercial Analyst

Market Analyst

Marketing Analyst

Head of Sales

Director of Sales

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Sizing:



2. Annual Market (Units) in Generation

Annual Market (Units) in Generation (Conventional) from 2019-2025.

Annual Market (Units) in Generation (Solar) from 2019-2025.

Annual Market (Units) in Generation (Wind) from 2019-2025.

Annual Market (Revenue) in Generation (Conventional) from 2019-2025.

Annual Market (Revenue) in Generation (Solar) from 2019-2025.

Annual Market (Revenue) in Generation (Wind) from 2019-2025.

3. Annual Market (Units) in Utility

Annual Market (Units) in Utility (Distribution) from 2019-2025.

Annual Market (Units) in Utility (Transmission) from 2019-2025.

Annual Market (Revenue) in Utility (Distribution) from 2019-2025.

Annual Market (Revenue) in Utility (Transmission) from 2019-2025.

4. Regional Analysis

Regional Analysis of Market Sizing for both Units and Revenue

Regional Market Size Percentages

5. Application-wise Analysis

Application-wise analysis for all the regions individually

Application-wise analysis for all the regions combined

6. Market Shares of top 7 Global Suppliers



List of Exhibits



Some Possible Exhibits from the Database:

PQ meter annual market (Units) by region (filterable by Year)

PQ meter annual market (Revenue) by region (filterable by Year)

PQ meter annual market (Units) by application (filterable by Year)

PQ meter annual market (Revenue) by application (filterable by Year)

PQ meter Supplier Shares (Units) (filterable by Year)

PQ meter Supplier Shares (Revenue) (filterable by Year)

Companies Mentioned

Satec

Schneider Electric

Electro Industries (EIG)

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratory (SEL)

Elspec

Siemens

ABB

Metrum

Iskra

Algodue

Secure

Wasion China

CET

ZLG

Shining Electric

Zhuhai Pilot Technology

Accuenergy

Kocos

Circutor

Yokogawa

Fluke

Hioki

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ye0pee



