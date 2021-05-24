Utility and Generation Power Quality (PQ) Meters Database 2020: Conventional, Solar & Wind Units & Revenue 2019-2025 - Focus on North America, South America, MEA, India, China and Rest of APAC

Dublin, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Quality (PQ) Meters Database - (North America, South America, MEA, India, China and Rest of APAC) for Utility and Generation" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Power Quality is one of the most discussed topics in the T&D sector, with its implications on the economic and financial sector of the country there is an increasing trend to uplift the T&D infrastructure to ensure better power quality in the grid.
Power Quality PQ meters are one of the most essential instruments which enhance performance and quality of operation in the generation, transmission, distribution and industrial sectors. The publisher has extensively researched on power quality meters which are class A (IEC 61000-4-30 compliant), to size the market and to conduct detailed competitive and qualitative analysis.
The results of individual countries are extrapolated to the whole continent using important economic and technology indicators.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Sizing:
2. Annual Market (Units) in Generation
- Annual Market (Units) in Generation (Conventional) from 2019-2025.
- Annual Market (Units) in Generation (Solar) from 2019-2025.
- Annual Market (Units) in Generation (Wind) from 2019-2025.
- Annual Market (Revenue) in Generation (Conventional) from 2019-2025.
- Annual Market (Revenue) in Generation (Solar) from 2019-2025.
- Annual Market (Revenue) in Generation (Wind) from 2019-2025.
3. Annual Market (Units) in Utility
- Annual Market (Units) in Utility (Distribution) from 2019-2025.
- Annual Market (Units) in Utility (Transmission) from 2019-2025.
- Annual Market (Revenue) in Utility (Distribution) from 2019-2025.
- Annual Market (Revenue) in Utility (Transmission) from 2019-2025.
4. Regional Analysis
- Regional Analysis of Market Sizing for both Units and Revenue
- Regional Market Size Percentages
5. Application-wise Analysis
- Application-wise analysis for all the regions individually
- Application-wise analysis for all the regions combined
6. Market Shares of top 7 Global Suppliers
List of Exhibits
Some Possible Exhibits from the Database:
- PQ meter annual market (Units) by region (filterable by Year)
- PQ meter annual market (Revenue) by region (filterable by Year)
- PQ meter annual market (Units) by application (filterable by Year)
- PQ meter annual market (Revenue) by application (filterable by Year)
- PQ meter Supplier Shares (Units) (filterable by Year)
- PQ meter Supplier Shares (Revenue) (filterable by Year)
Companies Mentioned
- Satec
- Schneider Electric
- Electro Industries (EIG)
- Schweitzer Engineering Laboratory (SEL)
- Elspec
- Siemens
- ABB
- Metrum
- Iskra
- Algodue
- Secure
- Wasion China
- CET
- ZLG
- Shining Electric
- Zhuhai Pilot Technology
- Accuenergy
- Kocos
- Circutor
- Yokogawa
- Fluke
- Hioki
