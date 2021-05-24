The Global Car Leasing Market is expected to grow by 23696.77 th units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 18% during the forecast period

New York, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Car Leasing Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04973843/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on car leasing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the economic way of acquiring a car, rising technological obsolescence of older cars, and effective means of personal transportation for businesses. In addition, economic way of acquiring a car is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The car leasing market analysis include end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The car leasing market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Commercial customers

• Non-commercial customers



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the off-lease cars fueling the used car market as one of the prime reasons driving the car leasing market growth during the next few years. Also, car subscription model of car leasing and use of telematics in leased cars will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on car leasing market covers the following areas:

• Car leasing market sizing

• Car leasing market forecast

• Car leasing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading car leasing market vendors that include ALD SA, Arval Service Lease, Athlon Car Lease International BV, Avis Budget Group Inc., Deutsche Leasing AG, Enterprise Holdings Inc., Europcar Mobility Group SA, Hertz Global Holdings Inc., LeasePlan Corporation NV, and Sixt SE. Also, the car leasing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04973843/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________