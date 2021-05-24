The Global Automotive Batteries Market is expected to grow by 26.55 million units during 2021-2025. However, the market growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period

New York, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Batteries Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04973841/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the automotive batteries market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the decline in the price of automotive batteries for electric vehicles and the rise in sales of passenger cars leading to growth in demand for automotive batteries, In addition, the decline in the price of automotive batteries for electric vehicles is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive batteries market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive batteries market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Passenger cars

• LCV

• M and HCV



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing demand for air conditioning systems in commercial vehicles in APACas one of the prime reasons driving the automotive batteries market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive batteries market covers the following areas:

• Automotive batteries market sizing

• Automotive batteries market forecast

• Automotive batteries market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive batteries market vendors that include Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa Corp., LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmBH, Saft Groupe SA, and Toshiba International Corp. Also, the automotive batteries market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

