Global Apparel and Footwear Market (2020 to 2026) - by Type, Apparel Type, Footwear Type. End-User, Distribution Channel and Region

Dublin, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Apparel and Footwear Market, By Type (Apparel & Footwear), By Apparel Type (Casual Wear, Sports Wear, Night Wear, & Others), By Footwear Type (Shoes, Slippers & Others), By End-User, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Apparel and Footwear Market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.65%, in value terms, to reach USD2736.86 billion by 2026. The Global Apparel and Footwear Market is witnessing consistent growth, owing to increasing disposable incomes bringing brand consciousness and inclination towards imported products, and growing organized retail and e-commerce channels along with robust supply chain networks. Moreover, factors such as rising population and the entry of various players are further fueling the apparel and footwear market at the global level.



The apparel and footwear business are the drivers of the fashion industry. Their main aim is to provide the customer a sense of pleasure of being well dressed and attractive to oneself and others as per the surroundings, making the apparel and footwear industry one of the synchronized and well-developed sectors among other sectors in the world. It is because of the continuous rise in population, changing lifestyle, and economic development that apparel and footwear production has experienced a significant growth. The apparel and footwear market has become an attractive destination for investments and several large multinational companies are entering into this market. This has resulted in the gradual transformation of a commodity market into a branded products market, being dominated by multinational companies.



The Global Apparel and Footwear Market can be segregated based on type, product type, end-user, distribution channels, and region. The Global Apparel and Footwear Market is segmented into two broad segments: apparel and footwear. As per the analysis, it is discovered that the apparel market is the dominating segment in comparison to footwear. Due to the driving factors such as rapidly changing fashion, increasing influence of western culture, growing internet penetration, as well as the continuous launch of altering fashion at lower prices supported by aggressive branding. The Global Apparel and Footwear Market has also been segmented into distribution channels. In 2026, specialty stores are anticipated to account for a majority share in the Global Apparel and Footwear Market; however, the online channels are expected to increase during the forecast period.



NIKE, Inc., Adidas AG, Industria de Diseno Textil, S.A., Hennes & Mauritz AB, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (Includes Peter England, Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, Pantaloons, etc.), PVH Corp., VF Corporation, Puma SE, Kering SA, Next Plc. are the companies operating in the apparel and footwear market.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Global Apparel and Footwear Market from 2016 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Apparel and Footwear Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast the Global Apparel and Footwear Market based on by type, by product type, by end-user, by distribution channels, by company and by region.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the global apparel and footwear market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Apparel and Footwear Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Apparel and Footwear Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Apparel and Footwear Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Apparel and Footwear Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Apparel and Footwear Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Factors Affecting Purchase Decision

5.2. Brand Awareness

5.3. Challenges Post Purchase

5.4. Preferred Distribution Channel



6. Global Apparel and Footwear Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share and Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Apparel and Footwear)

6.2.1.1. By Apparel Type (Casual Wear, Sports Wear, Night Wear and Others)

6.2.1.2. By Footwear Type (Shoes, Sandals and Others)

6.2.2. By End-User (Men, Women and Kids)

6.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Channels and Others)

6.2.4. By Region

6.2.5. By Company (2020)

6.3. Market Map



7. Asia-Pacific Apparel and Footwear Market Outlook



8. Europe Apparel and Footwear Market Outlook



9. North America Apparel and Footwear Market Outlook



10. South America Apparel and Footwear Market Outlook



11. Middle East & Africa Apparel and Footwear Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Benchmarking

14.2. Company Profiles (Leading companies)

14.2.1. NIKE, Inc.

14.2.2. Adidas AG

14.2.3. Industria de Diseno Textil, S.A.

14.2.4. Hennes & Mauritz AB

14.2.5. Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited

14.2.6. PVF Corp.

14.2.7. VF Corporation

14.2.8. Puma SE

14.2.9. Kering SA

14.2.10. Next Plc.



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About Us & Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bqfqys