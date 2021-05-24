The Global Automotive Chassis Market is expected to grow by 6.26 million units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period

New York, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Chassis Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04941114/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the automotive chassis market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by advanced chassis design leading to the reduced weight of vehicles and mass production of monocoque chassis using advanced robotics manufacturing. In addition, advanced chassis design leads to the reduced weight of vehicles is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive chassis market analysis includes the type and application segments and geographic landscape.



The automotive chassis market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Monocoque chassis

• Ladder chassis

• Others



By Application

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies stringent regulations to control emissions as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive chassis market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive chassis market vendors that include Aisin Corp, American Axle & Manufacturing Inc., Autokiniton US Holdings Inc., Benteler International AG, CIE Automotive SA, Continental AG, KLT Group, Magna International Inc., Schaeffler AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the automotive chassis market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

