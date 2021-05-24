Global heat pumps market size to record 9.5% CAGR during 2020-2027

Selbyville, Delaware, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the collective opinions of seasoned experts and researchers, worldwide heat pumps market size, valued USD 5.5 billion in 2019, is projected to expand at an appreciable CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Rising number of construction activities for buildings and single-unit and multi-unit housing across the globe is fueling the industry growth.

The research literature presents an exhaustive analysis of major regional contributors, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It also highlights the industry size, shares, production value & volume, and projected CAGRs, along with quantitative and qualitative data of the other sub-markets, including product terrain and end user landscape. Lastly, a detailed analysis of the changing competitive dynamics followed by a granular assessment of supply chain is provided for a holistic understanding of this domain.

For the record, the UK government has developed several schemes, such as Domestic Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) and Non-Domestic RHI, to promote the adoption of green heating technology in existing households. Likewise, as per the state statue of 2019, Maine is eyeing to deploy 100,00 heat pumps within 5 years. Hence, such government initiatives are the expected to enhance the overall heat pumps market remuneration scope in the upcoming years. However, the installation continue to remain a major growth barrier for the industry.

End-user scope overview:

Global heat pumps market end user scope spans across commercial, industrial and intuitional sectors, among which, the foremost segment is set to record strong gains in the upcoming years. Changing customer purchasing patterns are projected to drive the sales in restaurant and other commercial establishment sales, which will increasingly strengthen the demand for heat pumps in such settings.

Geographical outlook:

North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are the prime regional contributors to the overall heat pumps market value. Among these, North America currently accounts for majority industry share and will likely witness strong growth through 2027, attributable to a slew of factors such as favorable regulations, government tax credit benefits, and climatic conditions in the region. In fact, U.S. is experiencing an increased demand for air-to-air heat pumps, reaching an annual shipment total of 3.1 million in 2019 from 2.3 million in 2015, as cited by the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific market is set to garner tremendous gains over the forecast timespan, largely driven government initiatives aimed at adoption of sustainable and eco-friendly energy sources.

Global Heat Pumps Market Type Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Water Source

Air Source

Geothermal (Ground) Source

Global Heat Pumps Market End-Use Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Commercial

Industrial

Institutional

Global Heat Pumps Market Geographical Segmentation (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Australia

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APACC

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of the World

Global Heat Pumps Market Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Flamingo Heat Pumps

Viessmann Werke GmbH & Co. KG

Glen Dimplex Group

Stibel Electron GmbH & Co. KG

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Nibe Group

Midea Group

Trane Technologies Inc.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Heat Pumps Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Heat Pumps Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Heat Pumps Market, by End use industry, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption



Chapter 2. Global Heat Pumps Market Definition and Scope



2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates



Chapter 3. Global Heat Pumps Market Dynamics

3.1. Heat Pumps Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Increasing demand for energy efficient solutions

3.1.1.2. Increasing government initiatives to curb carbon emission

3.1.2. Market Restraint

3.1.2.1. High installation cost of heat pumps

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Increasing investments in commercial and residential sectors



Chapter 4. Global Heat Pumps Market Industry Analysis



4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion



Chapter 5. Global Heat Pumps Market, by Type



5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Heat Pumps Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Heat Pumps Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Heat Pumps Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Air Source

5.4.2. Water Source

5.4.3. Geothermal (Ground) Source



Chapter 6. Global Heat Pumps Market, by End use Industry



6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Heat Pumps Market by end use industry, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Heat Pumps Market Estimates & Forecasts by end use industry 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Heat Pumps Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Industrial

6.4.2. Commercial

6.4.3. Institutional



Chapter 7. Global Heat Pumps Market, Regional Analysis



