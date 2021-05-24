Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Report 2021: High Cost of Radiopharmaceuticals is Anticipated to Limit the Growth of the Market

Dublin, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radiopharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global radiopharmaceuticals market is expected to grow from $4.78 billion in 2020 to $5.12 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%.

Major players in the radiopharmaceuticals market are Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Bayer, GE Healthcare, Novartis AG, Cardinal Health, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Bracco Imaging S.p.A., Nordion, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Sterigenics International), Mallinckrodt plc, and Curium.



The market is expected to reach $6.75 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.



The high cost of radiopharmaceuticals is anticipated to limit the growth of the market. High costs and short half-life of radiopharmaceuticals are reducing their implementation in hospitals and clinics. The development cost of radiopharmaceuticals is very high compared to that of therapeutic drugs and also undergoes a very lengthy and expensive regulatory process.

For instance, the cost of diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals development is $100 to $200 million for 8-10 years in comparison with the cost of pharmaceuticals, which ranges between $600 million to $1.2 billion for 10-12 years. Therefore, the high cost of radiopharmaceuticals is likely to act as a major restraint for market growth.



Research collaborations and partnerships are gaining significant popularity in the radiopharmaceuticals market over recent years. Major companies operating in the radiopharmaceuticals market are collaborating with other industry players to conduct R&D activities to expand their business.

For instance, in March 2020, Debiopharm, a Switzerland-based biopharmaceutical company, signed a research agreement with 3B Pharmaceuticals (3BP), a Germany-based biotechnology firm, to develop the Debio 0228 radioligand program, targeting CAIX (Carbonic Anhydrase 9) enzyme to fight the progression of cancer.



Many companies are adopting various strategic initiatives such as opening a new manufacturing facility and plant capacity expansion, which is gaining significant popularity in the radiopharmaceuticals market. For instance, in May 2019, ITM Isotopen Technologien Munchen AG (ITM) announced the launch of its new manufacturing facility in the Munich area to increase the production capacity of high-purity (n.c.a.) Lutetium-177 and no-carrier-added (n.c.a.) Lutetium-177 containing radiopharmaceuticals. Lutetium-177 is popular under brand EndolucinBeta and is an innovative isotope used in cancer therapy. This is the company's step towards meeting the high demand for quality medical isotopes for precision oncology worldwide.



In December 2019, Curium, a nuclear medicine solution provider, completed the acquisition of MAP Medical Technologies Oy, a Finnish radiopharmaceutical company, for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is expected to expand the geographical footprint of Curium in Europe along with the product portfolio expansion. Medical Technologies Oy is a Finnish company founded in 1991 and develops and manufactures radiopharmaceuticals. The products of the company are developed to meet the needs of nuclear medicine professionals.



The increasing prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases is projected to drive the demand for the radiopharmaceuticals market. Radiopharmaceuticals are emerging as a safe and effective therapeutic option over conventional medicines.

Radiopharmaceuticals provide an upper hand to radiologists to treat cancer and cardiovascular diseases due to their benefits such as targeted therapy. Cancer is considered to be the second major cause of death, with around 1 in 6 deaths due to cancer worldwide.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Radiopharmaceuticals Market Characteristics



3. Radiopharmaceuticals Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Radiopharmaceuticals



5. Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Radiopharmaceuticals Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Radiopharmaceuticals Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Radiopharmaceuticals Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Diagnostic

Therapeutic

Others

6.2. Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Oncology

Cardiology

Gastroenterology

Neuroendocrinnology

Neurology

Nephrology

Others

6.3. Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Cancer Research Institutes

Others

7. Radiopharmaceuticals Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Bayer

GE Healthcare

Novartis AG

Cardinal Health

Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc.

Bracco Imaging S.p.A.

Nordion Inc. (A Subsidiary of Sterigenics International)

Mallinckrodt plc

Curium

Eckert & Ziegler

Eli Lilly

IBA Group

Merck & Co. Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Fujifilm Holding Corporation

Areva Pharma

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Global Medical Solutions LTD.

Shine Medical Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hzlb57