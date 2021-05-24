The Global Automotive Automatic Tire Inflation System (ATIS) Market is expected to grow by $ 482.79 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period

New York, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Automatic Tire Inflation System (ATIS) Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04828771/?utm_source=GNW

79 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period. Our report on automotive automatic tire inflation system (ATIS) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by government regulations on TPMS, the use of ATIS to reduce accidents caused by tire failure, and the reduction in maintenance costs for fleet operators. In addition, government regulations on TPMS are anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive automatic tire inflation system (ATIS) market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive automatic tire inflation system (ATIS) market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Trailers

• Trucks



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the integration of telematics with ATIS as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive automatic tire inflation system (ATIS) market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of powerful mems sensors for accuracy and precision and the development of intelligent tire technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive automatic tire inflation system (ATIS) market covers the following areas:

• Automotive automatic tire inflation system (ATIS) market sizing

• Automotive automatic tire inflation system (ATIS) market forecast

• Automotive automatic tire inflation system (ATIS) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive automatic tire inflation system (ATIS) market vendors that include ColVen SA, Dana Inc., Hendrickson Holdings LLC, Meritor Inc., Michelin Group, Parker Hannifin Corp., Pressure Systems International Inc., SAF-HOLLAND SE, STEMCO Products Inc., and ti.systems GmbH. Also, the automotive automatic tire inflation system (ATIS) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04828771/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________