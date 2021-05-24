The Digital Education Publishing Market is expected to grow by $ 2.83 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period

New York, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital Education Publishing Market in US 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793536/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on digital education publishing market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the competitive price of digital educational content and the increasing number of e-learning enrolments in the higher education sector. In addition, competitive price of digital educational content is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The digital education publishing market in US analysis includes product segment and end-user segment.



The digital education publishing market in US is segmented as below:

By Product

• Digital textbooks

• Digital assessment books

• Others



By End-user

• K12

• Higher education

• Corporate and skill based



This study identifies the growing prominence of alternative credentialing as one of the prime reasons driving the digital education publishing market in US growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on digital education publishing market in US covers the following areas:

• Digital education publishing market in US sizing

• Digital education publishing market in US forecast

• Digital education publishing market in US industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital education publishing market in US vendors that include Cengage Learning Inc., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Instructure Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., McGraw Hill Education Inc., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, RELX Plc, and Scholastic Corp. Also, the digital education publishing market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

