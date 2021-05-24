The Global Data Center Power Market is expected to grow by USD 14.40 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period

New York, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Center Power Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04539054/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on data center power market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing investments in data centers, emergence of mini data centers, and increasing adoption of intelligent PDUs. In addition, increasing investments in data centers is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The data center power market analysis include product segment and geographic landscape.



The data center power market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Generators

• Transformers

• UPS

• Transfer switches and switchgears

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing investments in HPC systems as one of the prime reasons driving the data center power market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in strategic investments and partnerships and increasing investments in green data centers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on data center power market covers the following areas:

• Data center power market sizing

• Data center power market forecast

• Data center power market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading data center power market vendors that include ABB Ltd., AEG Power Solutions BV, Cummins Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Exide Technologies, Legrand SA , Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., and Vertiv Group Corp. Also, the data center power market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

