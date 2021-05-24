The Global Automotive Camshaft Market is expected to grow by 38.81 million units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period

New York, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Camshaft Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03250925/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on automotive camshaft market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the adoption of new or improved emission standards and the growth of automotive industry in emerging economies. In addition, the adoption of new or improved emission standards is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive camshaft market analysis includes the material segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive camshaft market is segmented as below:

By Material

• Cast iron

• Billet steel



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies continuous improvements in automotive enginesas one of the prime reasons driving the automotive camshaft market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive camshaft market covers the following areas:

• Automotive camshaft market sizing

• Automotive camshaft market forecast

• Automotive camshaft market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive camshaft market vendors that include Freudenberg SE, Kalyani Group, Linamar Corp., MAHLE GmbH, Meritor Inc., NEMAK SAB de CV, Precision Camshaft Ltd., Sandvik AB, Textron Inc., and thyssenkrupp AG. Also, the automotive camshaft market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

