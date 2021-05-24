Global Ice-Resistant Coatings and Surfaces Market Report: Size in Value and Growth Rate During the Forecast Period, 2018-2030

Dublin, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Ice-Resistant Coatings and Surfaces 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Coatings and surfaces that can delay ice formation (anti-icing) and facilitate rapid, facile removal of ice buildup (de-icing) are essential in a wide range of industries. Ice accretion on airplanes, ships, solar cells, wind turbines and power lines is a significant physical and economic hazard. When ice accumulates on the exposed surfaces of airplanes it can result in an increase in drag, decrease in lift, and reduced visibility. Ice loads on marine structures affect safety and performance in in ice-covered regions. Ice accretion on wind turbines, particularly turbine blades, can severely impede aerodynamic performance, resulting in reduced power output.

In recent years there has been major technological and materials developments in Ice-resistant coatings and surfaces, with new coatings developed with greater durability and ability to withstand different environment conditions.

This report explores:

Size in value for the ice-resistant coatings market, and growth rate during the forecast period, 2018-2030. Historical figures are also provided, from 2010.

Size in value for the End-user industries for ice-resistant coatings and growth during the forecast period.

Market drivers, trends and challenges, by end user markets.

The regional markets for ice-resistant coatings .

In-depth market assessment of opportunities for ice-resistant coatings, by type and markets.

The latest trends in ice-resistant surface treatments and coatings.

Benefits of ice-resistant coatings, by markets and applications

Addressable markets for ice-resistant coatings, by coatings type and industry.

53 company profiles including products and target markets. Companies profiled include Adaptive Surface Technologies, Inc, Battelle, Elemental Coatings, Equinor ASA, Flora Coatings, HygraTek LLC, Luna Innovations, NEI Corporation and more.



Key Topics Covered:





1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 High performance ice-resistant coatings

3.2 Advantages of ice-resistant coating systems

3.3 Market drivers and trends

3.4 Market and technical challenges



4 ICE-RESISTANT COATINGS TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

4.1 Types of ice-resistant coatings

4.1.1 Passive methods

4.1.2 Active methods

4.2 Production and synthesis methods

4.2.1 Film coatings techniques analysis

4.2.2 Superhydrophobic coatings on substrates

4.2.3 Electrospray and electrospinning

4.2.4 Chemical and electrochemical deposition

4.2.4.1 Chemical vapor deposition (CVD)

4.2.4.2 Physical vapor deposition (PVD)

4.2.4.3 Atomic layer deposition (ALD)

4.2.4.4 Aerosol coating

4.2.4.5 Layer-by-layer Self-assembly (LBL)

4.2.4.6 Sol-gel process

4.2.4.7 Etching

4.3 Hydrophobic coatings and surfaces

4.3.1 Hydrophilic coatings

4.3.2 Hydrophobic coatings

4.3.2.1 Properties

4.4 Superhydrophobic coatings and surfaces

4.4.1 Properties

4.4.2 Durability issues

4.5 Superhydrophobicity to icephobicity

4.6 Oleophobic and omniphobic coatings and surfaces

4.6.1 SLIPS

4.6.2 Covalent bonding

4.6.3 Step-growth graft polymerization

4.6.4 Applications

4.7 Self-healing materials

4.8 Phase switching materials

4.9 Soft materials

4.10 Heatable coatings

4.11 Anti-freeze protein coatings

4.12 Graphene coatings



5 ICE-RESISTANT COATINGS MARKET ANALYSIS

5.1 Patent analysis

5.2 Global market for ice-resistant coatings-applications, addressable market size and revenues

5.2.1 Global revenues for ice-resistant coatings 2010-2030

5.2.2 Global revenues for ice-resistant coatings, by market

5.2.3 Regional demand for ice-resistant coatings

5.3 Aviation and aerospace

5.3.1 Icing on engine components, rotors, and wings

5.3.2 Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)

5.4 Transport

5.4.1 Train

5.4.2 Automotive

5.5 Construction and infrastructure

5.5.1 Concrete

5.5.2 Tunnels and bridges

5.5.3 Energy-efficient and energy-harvesting buildings

5.6 Marine

5.7 Energy

5.7.1 Wind turbines

5.7.2 Power transmission

5.7.3 Heat exchangers

5.7.4 Solar panels

5.8 Oil and gas



6 NOTABLE RESEARCH IN ICE-RESISTANT COATINGS



7 COMPANY PROFILES



8 REFERENCES



