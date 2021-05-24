Global Pest Control Market is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 5.25% from 2021 to 2030

Pune, India, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Pest Control Market Size is estimated to reach USD 22.84 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.25% during the forecast period till 2030.

The management and controlling pest species like insects, rodents, termites, and others that adversely impact human activities including household, agriculture, industrial, and others referred to as pest control. The growing demand for preventing and controlling pests from damaging public property and causing diseases is expected to boost the demand for pest control. Different guidelines and legislations related to pest management vary from country to country. These guidelines require the pest control industry to follow necessary steps regarding the usage of pesticides and chemicals, which can be a challenge to the pest control market growth.

The pests and wild animals in urban environment are the reason for damaging wood structures, infest dry goods, and contaminate foodstuff, which can cause economic losses. Hence, proper sanitation, traps, baits, pesticides, garbage control, and others are necessary methods adopted in these areas to reduce pest infestation. However, pesticides and other chemicals cause chronic diseases after exposure in continuous low level or acute effects in occasional exposure. This can hamper the market growth.

Technological developments and its adoption in various sectors including pest control can contribute to market growth. Latest technologies like the internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), ultrasonic devices, light traps, and others are projected to enhance the market growth. The IoT in pest management is an interconnection of various devices like sensors and cameras which collect data and transfer over a wireless network, to monitor and check the level of infestation and accordingly create strategies to mitigate the pest risks.

The biological, chemical, and cultural methods are mostly adopted in the agriculture sector. The biological approach deals with encouraging the natural enemies of pests and introducing them to suitable parasites and predators. Furthermore, pesticides and insecticides are chemical means in controlling the pest and assist in monitoring crop growth. These methods can enhance market growth. For instance, Agrio, an AI-based pest management app, is easy to use, and it facilitates modern plant protection. It is also affordable to farmers.

Some Significant Market Developments Considered in the Report:

In March 2021, Miami Marlins has announced partnership with Rentokil. The strategic partnership includes drone disinfection program to deliver efficient and effective disinfection of Marlin Park.

In November 2020, Control Solution Inc. introduced termite control product, Taurus Dry. The physical transfer among nest mates like interaction of untreated termites with treated ones is effective using this product.

In July 2020, global consumer service company, Rollins Inc. announced the acquisition of Adams Pest Control Pty Ltd by one of its subsidiaries in Australia. Adams Pest Control joined the portfolio of brands including Scientific Pest Management, Statewide Pest Control, Murray Pest Control, and Allpest.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Pest Control Market

The QMI team is closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19 on the global pest control industry, and it has been observed that the demand for pest control is uncertain during the pandemic time. But it is estimated to grow during the analysis period. To control the spread of the pandemic, many countries across the globe have enforced strict lockdowns, which is hampering business activities. The demand for and supply of raw materials and product manufacturing and distribution have been completely disrupted due to the closing down of the marketplace.

Among various industries, transportation, aviation, automotive, and electronic industries have suffered huge financial losses. This has created weak demand for several products and components, and pest control is one of them. All these factors have been analyzed in details in this report.

Global Pest Control Market, by Pest Type

Based on product, the pest control market is segmented into insects, termites, rodents, wildlife, and others. Insects are further divided into cockroaches, mosquitoes and flies, ants, and others. Insects include bedbugs, bees, and wasps. The wildlife segment is classified into squirrels and chipmunks, bats, raccoons, opossums, and moles. The other segment includes birds, reptiles, and mollusks.

Insects like cockroaches and mosquitoes are a major factor in contributing to market growth. The rising bedbug infestations in residential areas are also expected to enhance market growth. For instance, according to the survey conducted by National Pest Management Association in 2018, 97% of professionals have treated bed bugs and 59% of bedbugs are found in nursing homes, followed by 46% in offices and 19% in public transportation.

Global Pest Control Market, by Product Type

Based on product type, the market is segmented into sprays, powder, pellets, traps, and baits. Different traps include rat traps, mesh, cages, glue traps, and mouse traps, and their demand is rising due to the growing number of rats in residential areas. Technological advancements are also projected to have positive impact on the market. For instance, Bayer developed the rodent monitoring system, which informs when the rodent is caught using radio signals.

Global Pest Control Market, by Control Method

Based on control method, the pest control market is segmented into chemical, biological, mechanical, and software and services. The chemical method is further divided into insecticides, rodenticides, and other pheromones and repellents. The biological control method includes microbial, predatory insects, and plant extracts. The mechanical method consists of trapping, mesh screens, UV radiations, and ultrasonic vibrations.

The chemical segment is the largest revenue generating segment in the market. Rising adoption of insecticides, pesticides, and other chemicals are expected to augment market growth. Biological control is done by controlling pests or insects by using their natural enemies. This method is expected to augment the market growth in the agriculture sector. The service and software segment is projected grow rapidly in the market due to technological advancement, ease of use, and affordable prices.

Global Pest Control Market, by Application

Based on application, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, livestock, industrial, and others. The others segment includes institutes, storage facilities, and public transport. The commercial segment is expected to dominate the pest control market. Commercial areas like offices, hospitals, and food storages are important places to adopt pest control methods regularly.

In animal husbandry, the rise in diseases due to insects like blood sucking flies, fly maggots, lice, mites, mosquitoes, ticks, and others can affect the quality of livestock. Hence, proper measures must be taken with pesticides or insecticides. The strict regulations regarding health and hygienic maintenance in these areas can significantly contribute to the pest control market.

Global Pest Control Market, by Region

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The presence of major companies in this region is projected to contribute to market growth. Furthermore, the early adoption of technological advancements like IoT and AI is expected to drive the market.

Asia Pacific is also expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The presence of the fastest-growing countries like China, Japan, and India contribute to the regional market growth. Moreover, rodents, termites, cockroaches, and other insects are a significant threat in this region, which can enhance market growth further.

Some Major Findings of the Pest Control Market Report Include:

Major global market trend and forecasts analysis along with a country-specific market analysis for up to 25 countries.

An in-depth global pest control market analysis by the aforementioned segments, along with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors.

Profiles of major market players operating in the global pest control market, which include The Termix International Company, Bayer Cropscience, Rentokil Initial Plc, FMC Corporation, PelGar International, Truly Nolen, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Bell Laboratories, Corteva Agriscience, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd, Anticimex Groups, Rollins Inc, Eco Environmental Services Ltd, Syngenta AG, AgBiTech, Service Master Global Holdings Inc, and Ecolab.

Competitive benchmarking, product offering details, and growth strategies adopted by the leading market players, along with their major investments in the last five years.

Key impact factor analysis across regions that includes analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the global pest control market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the global pest control market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 195 pages with 135 market data tables and 91 figures and charts from the report, “Global Pest Control Market by Pest Type (Insects, Termites, Rodents, Wildlife, Others), Product Type (Sprays, Powder, Pellets, Traps, Baits), Control Method (Chemical, Biological, Mechanical, Software and Services), Application (Residential, Commercial, Agriculture and Livestock, Industrial, Others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America) — Market Size and Forecasting (2021–2030)” in depth analysis along with the table of contents (ToC).

