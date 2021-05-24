The Cosmetic Preservatives Market projected to surpass $1565 million by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on Global Market Insights Inc., report, the global Cosmetic Preservatives Market was estimated at $930 million in 2020 and is slated to exceed $1565 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.85% from 2021 to 2027. The report provides a thorough analysis of the main investment avenues, major winning strategies, drivers and opportunities, wavering industry trends, market estimations as well as size, competitive scenarios.

Cosmetic Preservatives are compounds used in cosmetics to prevent the growth of mold and bacteria. Preservatives are ingredients that have the ability to decrease microbial growth in cosmetic products and enhances shelf life. It protects products from contamination of micro-organisms during storage and when used by the customer. These preservatives help the cosmetic formulations to remain safe and prevents chemical alteration in time owing to their application in skin care, hair care, and toiletries

Synthetic/chemical preservatives should surpass USD 975 million by 2027. Synthetic preservatives include Parabens, formaldehyde releasers, alcohol, phenol derivative, quaternary ammonia compounds. Parabens are commonly used in cosmetics formulations including methyl, propyl, butyl, and ethylparaben. Formulators are preferring synthetic preservatives owing to their high compatibility and low cost as compared to natural preservatives shall foster the cosmetic preservatives market growth.

Fragrances and perfumes application is likely to surpass USD 131 million by 2027 owing to increasing consumer access to premium cosmetics products supported by growing popularity in the young generation. Moreover, toiletries applications surpassed USD 130 million in 2020 pertaining to growth in efficient distribution channels supported by the availability of high-quality branded products.

Baby products should register gains of over 7% by 2027 on account of increasing usage of natural antioxidants and essential oil in baby products. Essential oil and natural antioxidant are widely used in baby products to balance both therapeutic properties along with preservative effects. On the other hand, parabens product should grow over 7.5% CAGR owing to its antimicrobial activity against mold and yeast.

Government initiatives to promote baby hygiene along with the presence of the international brands in this sector to ensure baby hygiene and safety should the cosmetic preservatives market growth. Furthermore, the growing working women population has increased demand for baby products along with the availability of varied products in this sector will boost demand for baby products.

Europe should surpass USD 620 million by 2027. Europe dominates the market owing to the presence of major cosmetic producing manufacturers in Germany, Italy, and France. Strict regulations related to the processing of beauty products supported by the proposed list of permitted preservatives have encouraged the effective manufacturing of beauty products. Growing R & D expenditure to develop innovative cosmetic raw material along with technological advancements in safety testing will favor the regional cosmetic preservatives market sales .

The cosmetic preservatives industry share is competitive and includes manufacturers such as Ashland, Lonza, Arkema fine chemicals, DuPont de Nemours, BASF, Chemipol, Sharon Laboratories, Symrise AG, Salicylate and chemical Pvt Ltd., Thor Group Ltd, and Dadia Chemical Industries.

