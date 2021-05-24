Philip Barbaro, Jr., Partner, Barbaro, Chinen, Pitzer & Duke, LLP, Announces Pasadena Law Firm’s 130-Year Celebration

PASADENA, Calif., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Philip Barbaro, Jr., partner of the estate planning, trust administration and family law firm of Barbaro, Chinen, Pitzer & Duke, LLP, today recognized the firm’s 130-year history by announcing its expansion. Founded on April 15, 1891, by J.H. Merriam, the law firm has held a prominent place in Pasadena’s history since its inception. While the firm’s name has changed from time to time through the years to reflect the names of its partners, what has not changed is its dedication to providing high-quality legal counsel in trust administration, estate planning, trust and estate litigation, conservatorships, guardianships, and probate work, as well as family law.



Attorney Barbaro, the firm’s longest-serving partner, stated, “We are very proud of our 130-year legal history, built on word-of-mouth referrals from clients, colleagues, and the professional business community. While we are not a large law firm, we have among us some of the most prominent attorneys in their respective fields who, along with our incredible staff, are committed to serving our clients and our community. Each of us are involved in sustaining our community by serving in positions of leadership, just as our founder Judge Merriam did as one of the founding members of the Pasadena Bar Association. As we celebrate the past, we are also focused on our future. Today, I’m pleased to announce the appointment of our newest partner, Brittany Duke, who brings a vibrancy to our practice, ensuring our long legacy will continue well into the future.”

Also joining the firm at this important juncture is Attorney Kristen Schwarz Jones whose legal practice provides comprehensive analysis for long-term care needs, customized estate planning, and assessment of government benefits, namely Medi-Cal and Veterans benefits. Mr. Barbaro additionally welcomed Associate Attorney Daniel Sullivan who joined the firm last year bringing his practice in estate planning, property tax, and trust litigation.

“With the added contributions of these three, valuable individuals, I have every confidence that our practice will continue to strengthen and grow,” said Mr. Barbaro.

“Being named a partner by the firm’s well-respected attorneys is an honor and an achievement that makes me proud to continue our 130-year heritage,” stated Ms. Duke. “My vision for the future is to continue to add amazing talent and great lawyers to our firm who can provide the same high-level legal services for our clients.”

Involvement in the legal and local community is part of the firm’s DNA, as partners Barbaro, Chinen and Pitzer have each served as president of the Pasadena Bar Association, partner Duke currently serves as its treasurer, and attorney Jones is a trustee of and chair of its Women’s Section.

Throughout the years, the partners have also served in leadership positions with Pasadena City College Foundation, Pasadena Community Foundation, the Northeast Area Los Angeles City Planning Commission, the Pasadena Tournament of Roses, and the Police Activities League of Pasadena, just to name a few.

Going back to its roots in the early 1920’s, Ralph Merriam was one of the founders of the University Club. Next year Richard Chinen will preside as president at the Club’s 100th anniversary, bringing this firm’s history full-circle.

With over 125 years of combined legal experience, the attorneys at Barbaro, Chinen, Pitzer & Duke, LLP, continue to provide integrity and personal attention to their clients as they celebrate 130 years of history in Pasadena.

