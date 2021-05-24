Genetron Health Reports First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”, NASDAQ:GTH), a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in offering molecular profiling tests, early cancer screening products and companion diagnostics development, today announced its unaudited preliminary financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.



First Quarter 2021 Highlights

Recorded total revenue of RMB 92.1 million (US$14.1 million) for the first quarter 2021, representing a 19.8% increase over the same period of 2020. Excluding revenue from Genetron’s SARS-CoV-2 RNA test for COVID-19 of RMB 16.6 million in the first quarter of 2020, total revenue grew 52.9% year over year.

LDT segment revenue grew 51.0% to RMB 71.8 million (US$11.0 million), driven by HCCscreen TM , the Company’s most advanced liquid-biopsy early screening product for hepatocellular carcinoma, as well as the year-over-year growth of LDT diagnostic tests.

, the Company’s most advanced liquid-biopsy early screening product for hepatocellular carcinoma, as well as the year-over-year growth of LDT diagnostic tests. First quarter 2021 IVD sales were RMB 15.3 million. Excluding COVID testing sales in the same period of 2020, underlying IVD sales grew almost 5-fold versus a year ago.

Gross margin improved to 59.3% for the first quarter 2021, compared to 55.0% in the same period of 2020.

Recently, Genetron announced two key strategic partnerships - with JD Health to offer HCCscreen TM and lung cancer 8-gene assay through their significant online healthcare platform in China, as well as with Siemens Healthineers on promoting Genetron’s S5 platform and lung cancer 8-gene IVD assay in Chinese hospitals.

and lung cancer 8-gene assay through their significant online healthcare platform in China, as well as with Siemens Healthineers on promoting Genetron’s S5 platform and lung cancer 8-gene IVD assay in Chinese hospitals. In March 2021, Genetron Health announced new data on 1,615 patients from its HCCscreen TM prospective cohort study (the “ HIT ” study). The assay demonstrated 88% sensitivity and 93% specificity, compared to 71% and 95%, respectively, for ultrasound plus AFP combined. HCCscreen TM also achieved 40.9% PPV and 99.3% NPV.

prospective cohort study (the “ ” study). The assay demonstrated 88% sensitivity and 93% specificity, compared to 71% and 95%, respectively, for ultrasound plus AFP combined. HCCscreen also achieved 40.9% PPV and 99.3% NPV. In January 2021, Genetron Health established an exclusive strategic partnership with Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, a subsidiary of Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (HKEX: 1177), for HCCscreenTM, targeting the hospital market in China.

“In the first quarter, we delivered strong financial results, despite challenges caused by the pandemic and the typical slowdown around Chinese New Year. We have also continued to make significant commercial and clinical progress. Highlighting 2021 thus far, following the announcements on our partnership with CTTQ and encouraging new HCCscreenTM data from our leading prospective cohort study, we have formed two additional strategic collaborations. Our innovative partnership with JD Health aims to leverage their significant online healthcare platform in China to offer our key products including HCCscreenTM and lung cancer 8-gene assay. Our agreement with Siemens Healthineers focuses on the S5 instrument and lung cancer 8-gene assay, the growth drivers of our IVD business. We are excited about working with these top-notch companies and expect these partnerships to further drive our growth,” remarked Mr. Sizhen Wang, co-founder and CEO of Genetron Health.

Mr. Wang continued, “Looking ahead to the rest of the year, we are reiterating our 2021 financial guidance of 45-47% year-over-year revenue increase. Pipeline wise, we expect the registrational trials of HCCscreenTM and Onco Panscan, as well as the LDT launch of Seq-MRD, to begin shortly. Developed based on our Mutation Capsule technology, our MRD liver and CRC panels are moving to larger multi-center studies, thanks to encouraging preliminary results. Overall, we are well on track to execute our growth strategies for 2021.”

First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Preliminary Financial Results

Total revenue for the first quarter 2021 increased by 19.8% to RMB 92.1 million (US$ 14.1 million) from RMB 76.8 million in the same period of 2020.

Diagnosis and monitoring revenue increased by 30.4% to RMB 87.1 million (US$ 13.3 million) in the first quarter 2021 from RMB 66.8 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was driven by the growth in the revenue generated from the provision of LDT services, particularly in early screening.

Revenue generated from the provision of LDT services increased by 51.0% to RMB 71.8 million (US$ 11.0 million) during the first quarter 2021 from RMB 47.6 million in the same period of 2020. In the first quarter, sales of LDT services included sales of our early screening test, HCCscreen TM . LDT diagnostic tests sold in the first quarter 2021 totaled approximately 5,100 units, representing an increase of 29.6% compared to the number of LDT diagnostic tests sold in the same period of 2020.



. LDT diagnostic tests sold in the first quarter 2021 totaled approximately 5,100 units, representing an increase of 29.6% compared to the number of LDT diagnostic tests sold in the same period of 2020. Revenue generated from sales of IVD products decreased by 20.5% to RMB 15.3 million (US$ 2.3 million) in the first quarter 2021 from RMB 19.2 million in the first quarter 2020. In the first quarter of 2020, the Company recorded RMB 16.6 million for its SARS-CoV-2 RNA test for COVID-19.



Contracted in-hospital partners

(as of the end of the period indicated)

1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20

1Q21 IVD In-hospital partners 13 18 20 22 23 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 Total in-hospital partners(1) 26 35 38 40 42 Note:

(1) The number of total in-hospital partners include both sales of LDT services and IVD products.

Revenue generated from development services decreased by 50.6% to RMB 5.0 million (US$ 0.8 million) in the first quarter 2021, from RMB 10.1 million in the same period of 2020. The change mainly resulted from the decrease in sequencing services, reflecting the continued adjustment of the Company’s business strategy towards biopharmaceutical services. Biopharmaceutical revenue increased in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020.

Cost of revenue increased by 8.4% to RMB 37.5 million (US$ 5.7 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to RMB 34.6 million in the same period of 2020.

Gross profit increased by 29.1% to RMB 54.5 million (US$ 8.3 million) in the first quarter 2021 from RMB 42.2 million in the same period of 2020. Gross margin increased to 59.3% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 55.0% in the same period of 2020, mainly due to increase in gross margin for our LDT business resulting from improvement through both better scale and product optimization.

Operating expenses increased by 49.5 % to RMB 163.5 million (US$ 25.0 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2021, from RMB 109.4 million in the same period of 2020.

Selling expenses increased by 10.9% to RMB 59.7 million (US$ 9.1 million) in the first quarter 2021 from RMB 53.8 million in the same period of 2020. Selling expenses as a percentage of revenues decreased to 64.8% in the first quarter 2021 from 70.0% in the same period of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to better scale and different revenue mix.

Administrative expenses increased by 106.3% to RMB 44.6 million (US$ 6.8 million) in the first quarter 2021 from RMB 21.6 million in the same period of 2020. Administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues increased to 48.4% in the first quarter 2021 from 28.1% in the first quarter 2020. The increases were mainly due to more headcount, as well as higher professional fees post the Company’s IPO.

Research and development expenses increased by 80.9% to RMB 50.0 million (US$ 7.6 million) in the first quarter 2021 from RMB 27.6 million in the same period of 2020. Research and development expenses as a percentage of revenues increased to 54.3% in the first quarter of 2021 from 36.0% in the same period of 2020. The increases were driven by higher R&D headcount and related expenses, as well as continued innovation efforts including product development and clinical trial activities.

As a result of the above, operating loss was RMB 109.0 million (US$ 16.6 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to RMB 67.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Net finance costs increased to RMB 6.0 million (US$ 0.9 million) in the first quarter 2021 from net finance costs of RMB 3.5 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was mainly driven by the foreign currency exchange loss.

Loss for the period was RMB 115.0 million (US$ 17.6 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to RMB 115.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Non-IFRS loss for the period, defined as loss for the period excluding share-based compensation expenses, fair value change and other loss of financial instruments with preferred rights, was RMB 105.8 million (US$ 16.1 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to RMB 65.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Please refer to the section in this press release titled "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" for details.

Basic loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company was RMB 0.25 (US$ 0.04) for the first quarter of 2021, compared with a basic loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company of RMB 0.92 for the same period of 2020. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of financial instruments with preferred rights and other loss of financial instruments with preferred rights, non-IFRS basic loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company was RMB 0.23 (US 0.03) for the first quarter of 2021, compared with non-IFRS basic loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company of RMB 0.52 for the same period of 2020. Diluted loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company is equivalent to basic loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company. Each ADS represents of five ordinary shares, par value US$0.00002 per share. Please refer to the section in this press release titled "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" for details.

As of March 31, 2021, our cash and cash equivalents were RMB1,069.0 million (US$163.2 million), compared to RMB1,375.8 million as of December 31, 2020. The decrease was due to net cash used in operating and investing activities during the quarter, primarily attributable to the net loss of RMB115.0 million incurred, and the purchase of cash and currency management products of RMB197.1 million.

2021 Financial Guidance



Based on the current environment and subject to no further major COVID-19-related disruptions in our key markets, Genetron Health is reiterating its 2021 revenue to be around RMB615 million to RMB625 million, representing around 45%-47% growth over 2020.

GENETRON HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS For the three months ended March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

RMB’000

RMB’000

US$’000

Revenue 76,843 92,061 14,051 Cost of revenue (34,605 ) (37,512 ) (5,725 ) Gross profit 42,238 54,549 8,326 Selling expenses (53,824 ) (59,671 ) (9,108 ) Administrative expenses (21,623 ) (44,603 ) (6,808 ) Research and

development expenses (27,629 ) (49,974 ) (7,628 ) Net impairment losses on

financial and contract assets (723 ) (9,830 ) (1,500 ) Other (losses)/income and gains - net (5,602 ) 530 81 Operating expenses (109,401 ) (163,548 ) (24,963 ) Operating loss (67,163 ) (108,999 ) (16,637 ) Finance income 30 105 16 Finance costs (3,548 ) (6,144 ) (938 ) Finance costs - net (3,518 ) (6,039 ) (922 ) Fair value loss of financial instruments with preferred rights (44,779 ) - - Loss before

income tax (115,460 ) (115,038 ) (17,559 ) Income tax expense - - - Loss for the period (115,460 ) (115,038 ) (17,559 ) Loss attributable to: Owners of the Company (115,460 ) (112,754 ) (17,210 ) Non-controlling interests - (2,284 ) (349 ) (115,460 ) (115,038 ) (17,559 ) Loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company RMB RMB USD -Basic and diluted (0.92 ) (0.25 ) (0.04 ) Loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company -Basic and diluted (1.23 ) (0.19 ) Shares used in loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company computation: -Basic and diluted 125,029,126 458,084,599 458,084,599 ADS used in loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company computation: -Basic and diluted 91,616,920 91,616,920





GENETRON HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE For the three months ended March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

RMB’000

RMB’000

US$’000

Loss for the period (115,460 ) (115,038 ) (17,559 ) Adjustments: Share-based compensation 5,051 9,250 1,412 Fair value loss of financial instruments with preferred rights 44,779 - - Non-IFRS loss (65,630 ) (105,788 ) (16,147 ) Attributable to: Owners of the Company (65,630 ) (103,504 ) (15,798 ) Non-controlling interests - (2,284 ) (349 ) (65,630 ) (105,788 ) (16,147 ) Non-IFRS loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company RMB RMB USD -Basic and diluted (0.52 ) (0.23 ) (0.03 ) Non-IFRS loss per

ADS (5 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS) attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company -Basic and diluted (1.13 ) (0.17 ) Shares used in non-IFRS loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company computation: -Basic and diluted 125,029,126 458,084,599 458,084,599 ADS used in non-IFRS loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company computation: -Basic and diluted 91,616,920 91,616,920





GENETRON HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION Diagnosis and

monitoring



Diagnosis and

monitoring



Development

services Total - provision of

LDT services - sale of IVD

products

RMB’000

RMB’000

RMB’000

RMB’000 Three months ended March 31, 2020 Revenue 47,576 19,213 10,054 76,843 Segment profit/(loss) 28,656 15,347 (1,765 ) 42,238 Three months ended March 31, 2021 Revenue 71,828 15,266 4,967 92,061 Segment profit 48,811 5,222 516 54,549





GENETRON HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As at December 31,2020 As at March 31,2021

RMB’000 RMB’000 US$’000 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 76,891 73,129 11,162 Right-of-use assets 59,706 61,136 9,331 Intangible assets 12,265 13,731 2,096 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 19,609 33,178 5,064 Prepayments 15,362 26,248 4,006 Total non-current assets 183,833 207,422 31,659 Current assets Inventories 24,971 25,963 3,963 Contract assets 1,112 1,970 301 Other current assets 36,500 33,878 5,171 Trade receivables 164,592 186,097 28,404 Other receivables and prepayments 42,420 35,867 5,474 Amounts due from related parties 214 166 25 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 140,294 318,608 48,629 Derivative financial instruments 196 - - Restricted cash - 5,000 763 Cash and cash equivalents 1,375,766 1,068,998 163,161 Total current assets 1,786,065 1,676,547 255,891 Total assets 1,969,898 1,883,969 287,550



