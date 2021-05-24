Global Multihead Weighers Market (2021 to 2029) - North America Is Leading the Industry

Dublin, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multihead Weighers Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Globally, the multihead weighers market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2029, expected to reach US$ 286.6 Mn in 2029.

The growth of the market is driven by the increasing demand for accuracy and efficiency for weighing. Organizations are leveraging on the multihead weighers for automatically and precisely to weigh wide array of products used across multiple industry verticals. The technological advancement in the weighing equipments is further accelerating the adoption of the multihead weighers.



The market players are constantly working on enhancing the product features and quality. The companies are focusing on enhancing the accuracy and response time to weigh delicate and fragile products in the food and beverages industry including biscuits, and wafers. This is further accelerating the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing demand for the multihead weighers to meet the specific production output to reduce the overall product giveaway is also augmenting the growth of the market.



Food & Beverages Is Dominating the Multihead Weighers Market



The food & beverages industry led the multihead weighers market with over 50% share in the revenue in 2020. The growth of the market is driven by the wide scale adoption of the multihead weighers across the industry for the accurately weighing the food quantity and reduce the excess product giveaway. Moreover, the growing demand for the packaged food across the globe is driving the demand for the multihead weighers across the industry. Additionally, the changing consumer preferences and lifestyle is also serving as a major force that is propelling the market growth.



North America Is Leading the Multihead Weighers Market



North America accounted for over 34% share in the multihead weighers market due to the growing food & beverage industry in the region. The growing demand for the processed meat and instant food across the region is encouraging the adoption of the multihead weighers across the food & beverage industry to reduce the product giveaway. Furthermore, the growing automation across the food & beverages industry is driving the market growth.



The prominent players in the multihead weighers market are Aja Ltd., Comek S.R.L., Dm Packaging Group S.R.L, ExaktaPack Espana S.L., IMA Group, Ishida Co. Ltd., Laurijsen Weegautomaten Dongen B.V., Marel Food Systems, MULTIPOND Wagetechnik GMBH, Multiweigh GMBH, Ohlson Packaging Inc., PFM Group, RADPAK, RMGroup, Scanvaegt Systems A/S, and Yamato Scale GmbH.



