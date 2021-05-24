The Global Genetic Testing Market is expected to grow by $ 5.39 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 12% during the forecast period

New York, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Genetic Testing Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01556763/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the genetic testing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising prevalence of genetic diseases and disorders, rising approval of advanced genetic testing products, and increasing affordability due to reduction in the cost of genetic testing. In addition, the rising prevalence of genetic diseases and disorders is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The genetic testing market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The genetic testing market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Equipment

• Consumables



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the advancements in next-generation sequencing as one of the prime reasons driving the genetic testing market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing adoption of direct-to-consumer genetic tests in early disease diagnosis and the growing adoption of pharmacogenetic testing in reducing adverse drug events will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on genetic testing market covers the following areas:

• Genetic testing market sizing

• Genetic testing market forecast

• Genetic testing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading genetic testing market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., bioMerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the genetic testing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01556763/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________