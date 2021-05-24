Food Enzymes Market by Type, Source, Application, Formulation, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Dublin, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Enzymes Market by Type (Carbohydrases, Proteases, Lipases, Polymerases & Nucleases), Source, Application (Food & Beverages), Formulation, and Region(North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The food enzymes market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 6.4%, in terms of value.
The increase in urbanization and high disposable income have led to the growth of consumption of diverse range of foods, driving the food enzymes market. It is also witnessed that there is an increase in the middle-income population who are willing to pay more for high-quality food, further contributing to the market. Several food & beverage manufacturers have been incorporating food enzymes in the production process to enhance the shelf-life, taste, aroma, and performance of the overall final product. However, the growth of the food enzymes market is inhibited by factors, such as the stringent regulatory framework for the use of food enzymes.
By type, the proteases segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Proteases are essential enzymes for the digestion of protein and have become significant for use in the food & beverage industry. These enzymes can be obtained from plants, animals, and microorganisms in several conditions, such as high salt concentrations. Proteases are highly beneficial as it reduces the mixing time, decreases dough consistency and uniformity, regulates the gluten strength in bread and to improve the texture and flavor.
By source, the microorganism segment is estimated to account for the largest share.
Based on source, the food enzymes market is segmented into microorganism, plant, and animal. The microorganism segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the food enzymes market because of its biochemical properties. In addition, microbial enzymes are an important source of raw materials for food applications due to their diversity. Most of the manufacturers opt for enzymes from microbial sources as they have the capability to degrade a wide range of complex substrates into more useful energy sources.
The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The food enzymes market in the Asia Pacific region is increasing largely because of the change in food consumption habits and technological advancements that have resulted in the creation of innovative food enzymes to cater to wide range of food applications. Developed markets such as North America and Western Europe are becoming mature, which has led to faster growth in developing markets such as Asia Pacific. Furthermore, the changing consumer preference in the food & beverage industry has contributed to the growth of the food enzymes market in this region.
The food enzymes market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Food Enzymes Market
4.2 South America: Food Enzymes Market, by Source & Country
4.3 Food Enzymes Market, by Type
4.4 Food Enzymes Market, by Application
4.5 Food Enzymes Market, by Source
4.6 Food Enzymes Market, by Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 High Reaction Specificity
5.2.1.2 Improving Food Quality
5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Processed Foods
5.2.1.4 Environment-Friendly Manufacturing Process
5.2.1.5 Growing Awareness About Healthy and Nutritional Foods
5.2.1.6 Waste Reduction and Energy Savings in Food Processing
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Restricted Temperature and Ph Operational Range
5.2.2.2 Stringent Regulatory Framework
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Large Number of Emerging Applications
5.2.3.2 Innovative Technological Platforms
5.2.3.3 Growing Demand for Nutraceutical Products
5.2.3.4 Replacing Traditional Chemicals in Various Industries
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Changes in Food Enzymes Safety Regulations in Europe
5.2.5 COVID-19 Impact on Market Dynamics
5.2.5.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Food Enzymes Supply Chain and Availability of Raw Materials
6 Industry Trends
7 Regulatory Framework
8 Food Enzymes Market, by Type
9 Food Enzymes Market, by Application
10 Food Enzymes Market, by Formulation
11 Food Enzymes Market, by Source
12 Food Enzymes Market, by Region
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Market Share Analysis, 2020
13.3 Key Player Strategies
13.4 Revenue Analysis of Key Players, 2017-2020
13.5 COVID-19-Specific Company Response
13.5.1 Dupont (Us)
13.5.2 Associated British Food plc (Abf) (Uk)
13.5.3 DSM (Netherlands)
13.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Key Players)
13.6.1 Star
13.6.2 Pervasive
13.6.3 Emerging Leaders
13.6.4 Participants
13.6.5 Product Footprint
13.7 Food Enzymes Market, Startup/ SME Evaluation Quadrant, 2020
13.7.1 Progressive Companies
13.7.2 Starting Blocks
13.7.3 Responsive Companies
13.7.4 Dynamic Companies
13.8 New Product Launches and Deals
13.8.1 New Product Launches
13.8.2 Deals
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Key Players
14.1.1 Dupont
14.1.2 Associated British Foods plc (Abf)
14.1.3 Novozymes
14.1.4 DSM
14.1.5 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
14.1.6 Kerry Group
14.1.7 Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co. Ltd.
14.1.8 Biocatalysts Ltd.
14.1.9 Puratos Group
14.2 Startups/SME
14.2.1 Advanced Enzymes Technologies
14.2.2 Amano Enzyme Inc.
14.2.3 Enzyme Development Corporation
14.2.4 Enmex, Sa De Cv.
14.2.5 Enzyme Bioscience Private Limited.
14.2.6 Aumgene Biosciences
14.2.7 Creative Enzymes
14.2.8 Antozyme Biotech Pvt Ltd
14.2.9 Sunson Industry Group Co. Ltd
14.2.10 Aum Enzymes
14.2.11 Xike Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
15 Adjacent & Related Markets
16 Appendix
