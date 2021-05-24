Worldwide Microwave Transmission Equipment Industry to 2028 - by Network Technology, Component, Frequency Band, Mounting Type, and Application

Dublin, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microwave Transmission Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Network Technology, Component, Frequency Band, Mounting Type, and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Factors such as technological enhancements in LTE advanced, 4G, and other new connectivity technology standards along with 5G is proliferating the scope of both wireless and cellular technologies. This factor is boosting the penetration of microwave transmission solutions, and thereby creating demand for microwave transmission equipment. Also, with rising spectrum efficiency and demand for high-capacity cellular connectivity in countries of Middle East and Asia, the scope of using microwave transmission solution would surge in coming years. These mentioned factors are projected to offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of microwave solutions, and thus microwave transmission equipment. The emergence of 5G deployments and improvement in telecom infrastructure would bolster the growth of microwave transmission solutions.



The microwave transmission equipment market is segmented on the basis of network technology, component, frequency band, mounting type, and application. Based on network technology, the market is segmented into packet microwave, hybrid microwave, small-cell backhaul, and time division multiplexing. The packet microwave segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Based on component, the market is segmented into antennas, RF processing units, indoor units, outdoor units, and cables and connectors. In 2020, the outdoor units segment accounted for a significant share in the market. Based on frequency band, the microwave transmission equipment market is segmented into L Band, S Band, C Band, X Band, Ku Band, Ka Band, Q Band, and others. The C band segment accounted for a significant share in the market in 2020. By mounting type, the microwave transmission equipment market is segmented into full-indoor, split-mount, and full-outdoor. In 2020, the split-mount segment accounted for a significant share in the market. In terms of application, the market is segmented into navigation, cellular communication, radio telecommunication, satellite communication, radar, and broadband communication. The market for the cellular communication segment is anticipated grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.



The overall microwave transmission equipment market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast of the microwave transmission equipment market with respect to all the segments. It also provides the overview and forecast for the global market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the microwave transmission equipment market.



A few major players operating in the global microwave transmission equipment market are NEC Corporation; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; SIAE MICROELETTRONICA Group; Intracom Telecom; Nokia Corporation; Anritsu; Aviat Networks, Inc.; Ceragon Networks Ltd.; and DragonWave-X.



