The Global Offshore Drilling Market is expected to grow by $ 7.04 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period

Our report on offshore drilling market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth in demand for oil and natural gas and an increase in global offshore rig count. In addition, the growth in demand for oil and natural gas is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The offshore drilling market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The offshore drilling market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Shallow water

• Deepwater

• Ultra deepwater



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the rise in unconventional oil and gas resources as one of the prime reasons driving the offshore drilling market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on offshore drilling market covers the following areas:

• Offshore drilling market sizing

• Offshore drilling market forecast

• Offshore drilling market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading offshore drilling market vendors that include Baker Hughes Co., China Oilfield Services Ltd., Halliburton Co., KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd., National Oilwell Varco Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., The Drilling Co. of 1972 AS, Transocean Ltd., Valaris Plc, and Weatherford International Plc. Also, the offshore drilling market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

