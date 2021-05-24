The Global Energy Harvesting Devices Market is expected to grow by $ 595.34 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period

New York, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Energy Harvesting Devices Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01079049/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the energy harvesting devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rapid growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) and increasing penetration of Industry 4.0 in many regions across the globe. In addition, the rapid growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The energy harvesting devices market analysis includes technology and application segments and geographic landscape.



The energy harvesting devices market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Thermoelectric

• Piezoelectric

• Photovoltaic

• Electrodynamic

• Others



By Application

• Building and home automation

• Industrial

• Consumer electronics

• Defense

• Others



By Geography

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growing investments by market players in R&Das one of the prime reasons driving the energy harvesting devices market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on energy harvesting devices market covers the following areas:

• Energy harvesting devices market sizing

• Energy harvesting devices market forecast

• Energy harvesting devices market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading energy harvesting devices market vendors that include Analog Devices Inc., Cymbet Corp., EnOcean GmbH, Fujitsu Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Powercast Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, and Texas Instruments Inc. Also, the energy harvesting devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

