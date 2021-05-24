NICOEX NICO Exchange Forging Brand New Innovative User Experience on Crypto-Currency Assets Exchange Platform

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, NICO Exchange, owned by 'Mount Nico Corp Ltd.', announces its breakthrough development on crypto-currency assets exchange platform. The bullish wave of Ethereum continues after breaking USD3,000 peaking at USD4172.10 in May 2021 according to CoinDesk's data making Ethereum currently the second largest crypto-currency in market value following Bitcoin. Coin Metrics also reported that the price of Bitcoin rose above USD 60,000 in April showing vibrant activities and opportunities in the crypto-currency market. In the first few months of 2021 the value of Bitcoin doubles and Ethereum leaps by 4 times the market is expecting new crypto-currency and opportunities to emerge in excitement.

Five reasons why NICO Exchange is dependable:

1. A globalized platform

NICO Exchange (http://nico.exchange) provides reliable service in the vast global market. Since its inception, NICO exchange has been striving to become the mainstream trading platform that is trustworthy to individual users and business parties. 90% of our elite technical staff and operational teams are located in the United States, Taiwan and Singapore with prestigious overseas education backgrounds in technology or finance, and previous working experience in top internet and financial companies. The NICO team always put particular emphasis on the development and maintenance of platform security thus ensuring a 24-hour uninterrupted operation of the platform and to respond to customer enquiries and technical issues in a timely manner. The globalized team of NICO Exchange also ensures our platform is well prepared to respond to sudden policy change in unforeseen areas and continues to provide a stable trading experience for our valued customers.

2. Focusing on user and business

NICO Exchange values and centers on our users and business partners providing transparent and accessible transaction records and data. We have dispatched resources to ensure the safety of our users' assets, hand-picked high potential crypto-assets for our valued customers to choose from and develop exclusive platform interface and data reporting formats. NICO exchange's elite development team strives to establish a safe and secured system in reference with the standards in the banking industry to minimize system risk through multiple layers of security and protection in our platforms, accounts, wallets and internal management to achieve all rounded and multiple layered security.

3. Multidimensional risk control system

The NICO exchange technical team is strong with core members coming from the top three exchanges in the world. NICO emphasizes great importance to the security and risk control of the system so we have established a multidimensional risk control system addressing four major risk areas namely the end user, funding system, platform and industry to minimize transaction risks. At the same time, the NICO team strictly follows the standards of the industry on top of a secured system that in the greatest extent protect the security of assets in hot and cold wallets demonstrating our unrelenting efforts to protect user assets.

4. Rapid growth

NICO Exchange is in the process of receiving investment from many well-known investment institutions locally and abroad such as Pcoin Capital, Blockchain Ventures, Fusion Capital. Since its launch in August 2019, NICO has successfully transformed from zero to one in merely four months: Our platform has attracted more than 100,000 users in only 3 months since public opening, with the number of daily active users reaching 5,000 to 20,000. NICO's user community is extremely diverse composing from all over the world. With such achievement also creates NICO's strong community influence. Communities all over the world and related news of NICO have made many well-known media coverage locally and abroad, which has attracted widespread attention worldwide.

5. High quality products, the ultimate experience

In NICO exchange, we provide users and business parties with a convenient, expedient, secured and reliable user experience. For ordinary users who want to conduct crypto-currency transactions we have a fully functional web page and mobile App platform system allowing easy conduct of currency exchange, perpetual contracts, options and other derivatives trading activities. For business parties who are looking for business opportunities, we can formulate customized operation strategies which help companies with domestic and overseas capital docking, media coverage and public announcements, 24-hour global customer support service and so on.

In the last exciting months, NICO exchange has put online multiple high quality crypto-currencies and trading pairs, and carried out many trading competitions, attracting wide attention from users around the world. At the same time, NICO's active participation in the global blockchain industry is under constant development-NICO Exchange was invited to participate in the 2020 San Francisco Blockchain Week 2020 World Blockchain Week, Blockchain Conference Blockchain Week), 2020 Singapore Blockshow and other major events with great influence in the industry. In the future, NICO Exchange will vigorously strive to host and participate in more related competitions and activities. NICO Exchange recognizes the importance of community building and actively promotes community development. We carry out Bounty promotion activities around the world to encourage more people to join the NICO community. NICO Exchange is a trading platform with a global strategic layout. Therefore, while serving users around the world, we will also provide an all-rounded empowerment to top blockchain projects to stimulate crypto-asset growth and user growth. We believe NICO exchange has unlimited potential to bring dazzling results to the public in the near future and we are optimistic about the shining and growing future of blockchain industry.

Risk reminder and disclaimer

Crypto-currency is a high risk investment, investors shall exercise caution and note the associated risk. NICO Exchange must not be held responsible for any consequence arising from any investment decision and action.

NICO Exchange platform retains the rights of interpretation to all the content above. Terms and conditions may vary and change due to policy change in the rapid changing market. Should you have any enquiry, please do not hesitate to contact our online customer service in our official website.

NICO Exchange http://nico.exchange

Media Contact

Company: Mount Nico Corp Ltd.

Telephone: +357 24 020 200

Email: admin@nico.exchange

Website: http://www.nico.exchange

Address: Agiou Athanasiou, 66 Toumazis Linopetra Building 4102, Limassol, Cyprus

SOURCE: Mount Nico Corp Ltd.