Global Low-Cost Carrier Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring AirAsia Group Berhad, Deutsche Lufthansa and Ryanair Among Others

The publisher has been monitoring the low-cost carrier market and it is poised to grow by $94.06 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 16% during the forecast period. Our report on low-cost carrier market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in air passenger traffic, rising demand for air cargo, and the creation of new air routes to tap market potential.
The low-cost carrier market analysis includes type segment, service segment, and geographic landscape. This study identifies the rising preference for smart airports as one of the prime reasons driving the low-cost carrier market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing demand for luxury air travel and the increasing penetration of blockchain in airline industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on low-cost carrier market covers the following areas:
- Low-cost carrier market sizing
- Low-cost carrier market forecast
- Low-cost carrier market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading low-cost carrier market vendors that include AirAsia Group Berhad, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, easyJet Airline Company Ltd., InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, Qantas Airways Ltd., Ryanair DAC, Singapore Airlines Ltd., Southwest Airlines Co., and WestJet Airlines Ltd. Also, the low-cost carrier market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Narrow body - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Wide body - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
6. Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- Passenger service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cargo service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Service
7. Customer Landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
10. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AirAsia Group Berhad
- Deutsche Lufthansa AG
- easyJet Airline Company Ltd.
- InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.
- Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA
- Qantas Airways Ltd.
- Ryanair DAC
- Singapore Airlines Ltd.
- Southwest Airlines Co.
- WestJet Airlines Ltd.
11. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
