Global Low-Cost Carrier Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring AirAsia Group Berhad, Deutsche Lufthansa and Ryanair Among Others

The publisher has been monitoring the low-cost carrier market and it is poised to grow by $94.06 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 16% during the forecast period. Our report on low-cost carrier market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in air passenger traffic, rising demand for air cargo, and the creation of new air routes to tap market potential.



The low-cost carrier market analysis includes type segment, service segment, and geographic landscape. This study identifies the rising preference for smart airports as one of the prime reasons driving the low-cost carrier market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing demand for luxury air travel and the increasing penetration of blockchain in airline industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on low-cost carrier market covers the following areas:

Low-cost carrier market sizing

Low-cost carrier market forecast

Low-cost carrier market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading low-cost carrier market vendors that include AirAsia Group Berhad, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, easyJet Airline Company Ltd., InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, Qantas Airways Ltd., Ryanair DAC, Singapore Airlines Ltd., Southwest Airlines Co., and WestJet Airlines Ltd. Also, the low-cost carrier market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Narrow body - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Wide body - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

6. Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Passenger service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cargo service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Service

7. Customer Landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AirAsia Group Berhad

Deutsche Lufthansa AG

easyJet Airline Company Ltd.

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA

Qantas Airways Ltd.

Ryanair DAC

Singapore Airlines Ltd.

Southwest Airlines Co.

WestJet Airlines Ltd.

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

