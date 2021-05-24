Worldwide Aircraft Cabin Lighting Industry to 2025 - Increased Demand for Innovative Cabin Lighting is Driving Growth

Dublin, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the aircraft cabin lighting market and it is poised to grow by $253.53 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Our report on aircraft cabin lighting market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased demand for innovative cabin lighting, growing demand for luxury air travel, and focus on passenger comfort boosting aircraft cabin retrofitting activities.



The aircraft cabin lighting market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the emergence of mood-lighting system as one of the prime reasons driving the aircraft cabin lighting market growth during the next few years. Also, the advent of interactive screens, and the adoption of photoluminescent emergency cabin lights will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on aircraft cabin lighting market covers the following areas:

Aircraft cabin lighting market sizing

Aircraft cabin lighting market forecast

Aircraft cabin lighting market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aircraft cabin lighting market vendors that include Astronics Corp., Aveo Engineering Group s.r.o, BAE Systems Plc, Cobham Plc, GGI Solutions, Honeywell International Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Safran SA, SCHOTT AG, and STG Aerospace Ltd. Also, the aircraft cabin lighting market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



