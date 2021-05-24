Sounding Board Set to Explore Building Diverse & Inclusive Leadership in Upcoming HCI Webcast

FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Sounding Board, Inc., the premier cloud-based coaching platform will sponsor and participate in the HCI webcast, "Building a More Inclusive & Diverse Leadership Bench" on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. CT / 10:00 a.m. MT / 9:00 a.m. PT).

COVID-19 derailed diversity and inclusion efforts within countless organizations. As the world continues to navigate the pandemic and uncertain economic recovery, research suggests that diverse groups – including women, LGBTQ+ employees and people of color – have been disproportionately impacted in the process, both at work and home. If companies don't act to get these initiatives back on track and build a more diverse and inclusive leadership bench, the workforce will see the fallout from the crisis for upwards of a generation.



During this HCI webcast, Kip Kelly, Director of Marketing at Sounding Board, will join Celeste Narganes, Director of Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging at HubSpot, Mary Slaughter, Global Head of Employee Experience at Morningstar and Khalil Smith, Vice President, Inclusion, Diversity and Engagement at Akamai, to address the issue and share actionable insights. In addition, the panel will look at the systemic nature of bias and demonstrate the linkage between talent pipelines and diverse and inclusive leadership.

Session attendees will find out why unconscious bias training doesn't guarantee a more inclusive culture and learn what such a culture looks like in a hybrid workforce. Kelly and the panelists will also explore which leadership capabilities are critical for supporting today's employees and offer best practices for accelerating talent development to expand the leadership bench.

"Building a More Inclusive & Diverse Leadership Bench" has been approved for one (1) continuing education credit by HRCI and SHRM.

