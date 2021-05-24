Brady Corporation Chairman of the Board, Mr. Conrad G. Goodkind to Retire, Mr. Bradley C. Richardson Appointed Successor

MILWAUKEE, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) (“Brady” or the “Company”) announced that Mr. Conrad Goodkind retired effective May 21, 2021. Mr. Goodkind worked with Brady in a variety of capacities for the past 37 years, providing insightful guidance and oversight. Beginning as securities counsel for Brady’s initial public offering in 1984, serving as the Company’s outside counsel for many years and ultimately serving as Chairman of the Board, Mr. Goodkind’s dedicated service played a key role in the Company’s success.



Brady’s Board of Directors elected current director, Mr. Bradley C. Richardson, to replace Mr. Goodkind as Chairman upon his retirement. A member of the Company’s Board of Directors since 2007, Mr. Richardson is an accomplished leader, having previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Avient Corporation, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Diebold, Inc., and as Executive Vice President Corporate Strategy and Chief Financial Officer of Modine Manufacturing. Prior to Modine, he spent 21 years with BP Amoco serving in various financial and operational roles. With a deep understanding of Brady’s strategy, markets and competitive advantages, Mr. Richardson has been a valued member of the Board and is well-positioned for the role of Chairman.



“Brady Corporation is an excellent organization and I’m proud to be a member of its Board of Directors, and to continue forward in an expanded role as Chairman,” said Mr. Richardson. “I’m committed to Brady’s strategy to drive growth through innovation, research and development, and through acquisitions in order to deliver shareholder value over the long-term.”



“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Conrad for his strong leadership and dedicated service to Brady as Chairman,” said Brady’s President and Chief Executive Officer, J. Michael Nauman. “I look forward to Brad’s expanded role as the Chairman of our Board of Directors. Brad has significant experience as a leader in the manufacturing industry, both myself and my fellow directors value his expertise and insight which have been apparent during his time serving on the Board. With Brad’s leadership, I believe we are well-positioned to execute on strategies to drive growth in sales and earnings over the long-term.”



Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2020, employed approximately 5,400 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady’s fiscal 2020 sales were approximately $1.08 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information is available at www.bradycorp.com.