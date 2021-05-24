Video Conferencing Market to exhibit 19% growth through 2026, Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Market Insights Inc. has recently added a new report on the video conferencing market which estimates the market valuation for video conferencing will cross US$ 50 billion by 2026. The growing demand for technology-enabled video conferencing solutions is driving the industry growth. Rapid adoption of cloud-based solutions and incorporation of 3D technology have enhanced the quality of human-centric communication.

With the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and disruptions in large gatherings, the market demand for remote training is increasing, driving awareness and adoption of the solution. Several global enterprises including Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Apple Inc., Hitachi Ltd., and Amazon have announced mandatory work-from-home policies to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The rapidly increasing cases of virus has necessitated the demand for video conferencing software as business travel, educational institutes, conferences are cancelled globally.

Education application holds more than 10% of the video conferencing market share. The growing evolution of the education sector has resulted in the increased demand for new curriculum standards globally. Universities, schools, and community colleges are majorly investing in HD video collaboration for improving engagement between educators and students. The trend of distance learning programs among students for upgrading their knowledge base has resulted in the increased demand for high-quality and affordable solution.

The North America video conferencing market size captured over 40% share on account of the presence of established players along with the availability of highly sophisticated network infrastructure. The industry players are continuously focusing on integrating innovative technologies into the solution to attract a large customer base and expand their presence in the market. For instance, in May 2020, Kaltura, the U.S.-based video platform provider launched Kaltura Meetings provide one-click entry and eliminating the need for cumbersome installation and downloads.

Video conferencing platforms, such as Google Hangouts, Adobe Connect, and Cisco WebEx, are offering customized solutions for students with specific e-learning needs and budget. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has further encouraged institutions to adopt online learning. According to the UNESCO, in March 2020, over 1.2 billion students in 186 countries were affected by school closures due to the pandemic. Video conferencing applications along with virtual tutoring and online learning software have witnessed significant surge since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Key players operating in video conferencing market include Adobe Systems Inc., KOLLECTIVE, Citrix Systems Inc., BlueJeans Network, Inc., LogMeIn Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Lifesize Inc., ReadyTalk, Pexip, Zoom Video Communication Inc., Google Inc., Premiere Global Services Inc., Polycom, Cisco systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Highfive, Vidyo Inc., Vbrick, uStudio Inc., MediaPlatform, Inc., Avaya Inc., and Fuze Inc.

