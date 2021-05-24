Global Amusement Park Markets Report 2021-2025 Featuring Walt, Disney, Six Flags, Comcast, Merlin Entertainments, Cedar Fair, Seaworld

Dublin, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Amusement Park Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The amusement park market is poised to grow by $3.28 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3%

The market is driven by a rise in the number of baby-boomer visitors and investments in high-thrill roller coasters.

The report on amusement park market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The amusement park market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.

This study identifies the growing innovation and creativity in amusement parks as one of the prime reasons driving the amusement park market growth during the next few years.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading amusement park market vendors that include ASPRO PARKS SL, CEDAR FAIR L.P., Comcast Corp., Compagnie des Alpes, Merlin Entertainments Group Ltd., PARQUES REUNIDOS SERVICIOS CENTRALES SA, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., Six Flags Entertainment Corp., The Walt Disney Co., and Village Roadshow Ltd.

Also, the amusement park market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Tickets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hospitality - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Merchandising - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors Covered

Market Positioning Of Vendors

Aspro Parks Sl

Cedar Fair L.P.

Comcast Corp.

Compagnie Des Alpes

Merlin Entertainments Group Ltd.

Parques Reunidos Servicios Centrales Sa

Seaworld Entertainment Inc.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp.

The Walt Disney Co.

Village Roadshow Ltd.

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b21c9y