Video Streaming Market to Register a CAGR of 12.0%; Launch of Elemental Link by Amazon Web Services to Intensify Growth: Says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global video streaming market share , size is likely to hit USD 842.93 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast timescale. Video streaming is a form of media streaming in which a video file is streamed to a remote user with the help of the internet. Enhancing internet connectivity and increasing population are majorly driving the market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ has presented this information in an upcoming report titled, “Video Streaming Market, 2020-2027”. The market size stood at USD 342.44 billion in 2019.

The report divulges the several factors contributing to the video streaming market growth. For instance, a study by Cisco Systems Inc. witnessed an increase of over 47% in live streaming in 2018.

COVID-19 Impact-

The global pandemic may have stagnated the growth of several industries and markets, but the video streaming market has experienced a positive impact throughout the pandemic. Educational institutes have switched to online teaching methods; the working population is functioning through meetings, training, and webinars over the internet. Healthcare organizations are using live video streaming for consultation, diagnosis, staff training, etc. The market is expected to experience dynamic market growth due to the uncertain duration of lockdowns and the pandemic itself.

Request Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/video-streaming-market-103057

Segmentation-

Based on components, the market trifurcates into content delivery services, software, and hardware. On the basis of streaming type, the market bifurcates into on-demand video streaming and live video streaming. On the basis of the streaming model, the market segments into subscription-based, advertisement-based, and transactional-based/rental. On the basis of deployment, the market divides into cloud and on-premise. Based on end-user, the market fragments into residential and commercial. Geographically, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage-

The Video Streaming Market report offers an exhaustive evaluation of the key market players and their growth strategies. The report studies the political, social, economic, technological, and environmental factors promoting the market's growth in several regions. The report contains an in-depth analysis of the different factors driving, restraining, and creating opportunities in the market. The report incorporates Porters’ five Forces Analysis for a precise prediction. The report also highlights the effects of COVID-19 on the market.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Video Streaming Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/video-streaming-market-103057

Drivers & Restraints-

Mushrooming Utilization of Live Video Streaming by Various Businesses to Augment Growth

Various businesses are experiencing the importance of live video streaming and the advantages associated with it. During the pandemic, the market has witnessed an uptick due to the growing adoption of live streaming for one or the other purposes. For instance, schools and colleges have shifted to online teaching methods for effectively imparting knowledge to students.

The increasing population and the growing fondness for online streaming platforms are also expected to accelerate the Video Streaming Market in the upcoming years. The increasing popularity of over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms have created an unparalleled demand for live video streaming content. The growing user base of OTT services like Hulu, Netflix, Disney+, etc., due to flexible pricing and abundant video content is likely to spur market growth. New OTT platform launches by prominent broadcasting networks are also expected to augment market growth. Additionally, the ability to stream live content on mobile devices through these platforms is likely to fuel market growth.

However, the bandwidth crunch and latency problems encountered during the streaming of videos with high graphics are likely to act as a restrainting factor to the market growth.

Regional Insights-

Europe to Rank Second in Global Market

North America is likely to hold the largest chunk in the global video streaming market share. The growth is attributable to a large number of people accessing live video content during the pandemic, high internet connectivity, and enhanced internet infrastructure. Numerous streaming services present in the region are also expected to complement the market growth.

High standards of living and a well-established home entertainment market are likely to augment the growth in Europe and are expected to rank second in the global market in terms of growth.

Increasing tech enthusiastic population and growing smartphone industry in Asia Pacific is expected to promote regional growth.

Increasing investments in refining technology in countries like UAE, Brazil, and South Africa are expected to help the markets of Latin America and the Middle East & Africa witness considerable growth in the forthcoming years.

Get Your Customized Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/video-streaming-market-103057

Competitive Landscape-

Partnerships and Product Development to Augment Growth

The dynamic consumer preferences are constantly shaping the streaming market. This has compelled the major players to envisage stringent strategies for growth. The key players are focusing on various growth strategies like product development, strategic collaborations, content monetization, etc. These players are also incorporating new payment methods to expand their consumer base. For instance, Netflix In. and Samsung Group announced a partnership in February 2020 to provide live streaming of content exclusively for the Galaxy smartphones users in South Korea.

Industry Developments-

May 2020: Amazon Web Services Inc. introduced a small hardware device named Elemental Link for seamless connection of live video resources.

Amazon Web Services Inc. introduced a small hardware device named Elemental Link for seamless connection of live video resources. June 2019: Tencent expands its streaming services beyond China, with Tencent Video Service launch in Thailand.

Key Players in the Global Video Streaming Market are:

Akamai Technologies (Massachusetts, U.S.)

Amazon.com Inc. (Washington, U.S.)

Apple Inc. (California, U.S.)

AT&T Inc. (Texas, U.S.)

Brightcove Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.)

Cisco Systems Inc. (California, U.S.)

Google LLC (California, U.S.)

IBM Corporation, (New York, U.S.)

iQIYI (Beijing, China)

Kaltura Inc. (New York, U.S.)

Netflix Inc. (California, U.S.)

Roku Inc. (California, U.S.)

Tencent (Shenzhen, China)

Walt Disney Company (California, U.S.)

Wowza Media Systems LLC (Colorado, U.S.)

Quick Buy - Video Streaming Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103057

Table Of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact Key Industry Developments – In Response to the COVID-19 Impact Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Force Analysis

Global Video Streaming Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Component (Value) Hardware Gaming Console Media Streamers Streaming Box Streaming Sticks Encoder Software Transcoding and Processing Video Delivery and Distribution Video Management Others Content Delivery Services Pay TV Internet Protocol TV (IPTV) Over-the-Top (OTT) By Streaming Type (Value) Live Video Streaming On Demand Video Streaming By Streaming Model (Value) Advertisement-Based Subscription-Based Transactional-Based By Deployment (Value) On-Premise Cloud By End-User (Value) Commercial Residential By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America

North America Video Streaming Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Component (Value) Hardware Gaming Console Media Streamers Streaming Box Streaming Sticks Encoder Software Transcoding and Processing Video Delivery and Distribution Video Management Others Content Delivery Services Pay TV Internet Protocol TV (IPTV) Over-the-Top (OTT) By Streaming Type (Value) Live Video Streaming On Demand Video Streaming By Streaming Model (Value) Advertisement-Based Subscription-Based Transactional-Based By Deployment (Value) On-Premise Cloud By End-User (Value) Commercial Residential By Country (Value) The U.S. Canada



TOC Continued...!

Speak To Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/video-streaming-market-103057

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Wireless Temperature Sensor Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Thermocouple, Thermistor, Resistance Temperature Detector (RTD), Semiconductor Temperature Sensor), By Channel Output (Single-channel, Multi-channel), By Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee, Radio-frequency identification (RFID)), By End-user (Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Food and Beverages), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Smart Helmet Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Full-face, Open-face, Half-head), By Technology (Integrated Communication System, Integrated Video Camera, Contactless Temperature Measurement, Bluetooth Connectivity, Signal Indicator and Brake Function, and Others), By End-user (Consumer, Industrial, Healthcare, and Construction), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Web Conferencing Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution and Services), By Deployment (Hosted Web Conferencing, On-Premises Web Conferencing, Managed Web Conferencing and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)), By End-use (Education, Government, Healthcare, IT and Telecommunication, BFSI, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

SWIR Camera Market Size, Share and Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (SWIR Linear Camera, SWIR Area Camera), By Application (Inspection and Quality Control, Security and Surveillance, Astronomy, Thermography, Spectroscopy, and Others), By End-user (Industrial Manufacturing, Aerospace and Defense, Scientific Research and Life Sciences, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2027

Linux Operating System Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Distribution (Virtual Machines, Servers and Desktops), By End-use (Commercial/Enterprise and Individual), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd