Lincoln Electric Announces June 2021 Events With the Financial Community

CLEVELAND, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: LECO) today announced participation in the following upcoming events in the month of June with the financial community:



KeyBanc Virtual Industrials & Basic Materials Conference

Thursday, June 3, 2021

Christopher L. Mapes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

10:00am Eastern Time

Gabriel Bruno, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

The Stifel Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference presentation will be webcast and can be accessed on our Investor Relations web site at https://ir.lincolnelectric.com. A replay will also be available on our web site.

Business

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the design, development and manufacture of arc welding products, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 55 manufacturing locations in 18 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices covering more than 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.