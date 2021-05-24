Global Home Healthcare Solutions Market Outlook Report 2021-2025: Future Growth Potential to be Accelerated by Reforms in Payment and Reimbursement Policies

Dublin, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Home Healthcare Solutions Market Outlook, 2025 - Internet of Things (IoT)-based Technologies and Patient Preference to Drive Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study focuses on the developed markets of the US and Western Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and UK).

As per medicare.gov, home healthcare is defined as a wide range of healthcare services that can be given at home for an illness or injury. Home healthcare is usually less expensive, more convenient, and just as effective as the care provided in a hospital or Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF). Presently, home healthcare has evolved to also cater to preventive and proactive care. The most important value offered by technology-enabled home care is preventing or delaying the patient's shift to acute or long-term-care settings.

Technology holds a central role in expanding the market for home healthcare. It has come a long way from infrastructure and equipment consisting of durable medical products to technologies consisting of sensors, communication technology, Big Data, and AI. The study focuses on market for advanced data-based technologies.

The main objective of technology-enabled home care could vary for developing and developed countries. For developing countries, it may be linked to improving the accessibility of care, while for the developed countries the main objective probably focused on reducing the overall healthcare cost.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Hospital at Home Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Market Overview

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Key Healthcare Burden - Cardiovascular and Respiratory Diseases

Factors Supporting and Driving Home Healthcare

Digital Technologies to Impact Healthcare Delivery

Integrated Solutions Model for Home Healthcare

Adoption Variance Across Care Segments and Regions

Patient Experience Assessment

Key Benefits - New-age Technologies Driven Home Health Management

Key Growth Metrics for New-age Technologies in Home Healthcare Management

Growth Drivers for New-age Technologies in Home Healthcare Management

Growth Restraints for New-age Technologies in Home Healthcare Management

Forecast Assumptions - New-age Technologies in Home Health Management.

Revenue Forecast Analysis, New-age Technologies in Home Health

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical, New-age Technologies in Home Healthcare

Competitive Environment - New-age Technologies in Home Healthcare

Leveraging on Healthcare Consumerism Strategies for Better Adoption

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Digital POCT

Key Growth Metrics for Digital POCT Solutions

Application Assessment

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis, Digital POCT

Care Evolution - Digital POCT Approach

Technology Innovation Gears - Digital POCT

Emerging Participants - Digital POCT

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Remote Patient Monitoring Solutions

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Virtual Visit Solutions

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Personal Emergency Response Solutions

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Smart Medication Management Solutions

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Digital Therapeutics Solutions

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Robotic Home Health Solutions

9. Growth Opportunity Universe - Virtual Critical Care Solution Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - Combining Cost-effective Care Management With Frugal Innovation for Better Provider and Payer Value

Growth Opportunity 2 - Chatbot and Voice Assistance for Better Patient Access and Engagement

Growth Opportunity 3 - Leveraging on 5G for Efficient and Secure Communications

Growth Opportunity 4 - Strategic Partnerships for Expanding Care Scope

Growth Opportunity 5 - Multilevel Revenue Models for Improved Sustainability and Growth

Growth Opportunity 6 - Portfolio Refinement for Leveraging on the Long-term Growth Opportunity in Home Health

Growth Opportunity 7 - Adopting and Designing a Patient Portal for Improved Patient Experience and Care Delivery

10. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7hjx5j



