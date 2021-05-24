Antifog Additives Market Size to Reach USD 500 Million by 2028 - Global Insights on Trends, Manufacturers, Application Analysis, Key Stakeholders, Growth Drivers and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global antifog additives market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of >4.5% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. The global antifog additives demand is projected to be driven by rising middle-class income in emerging and industrialized economies, as well as an increase in the number of working women. The antifog additives market has been fueled by low-cost manufacturing of antifog additives due to easy availability of raw materials, low labor costs, and the growth of the food packaging and food processing industries, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. However, the antifog additives market's growth may be limited by limited uses and reliance on agricultural and food packaging films. Antifog additives in newer applications, on the other hand, are expected to provide growth opportunities for the market during the forecast era.



Request Sample copy of this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2062

Anti-fog additives are organic compounds that tend to reduce the surface tension of water and thereby prevent droplets from forming on the plastic surface. Anti-fog additives are surface active compounds with regulated migration that are typically applied during the processing of plastics. During the preparation of the plastic sheet, anti-fog additives are used. The most common uses of such additives are in the food and packaging industries, where they help to improve the cosmetic appeal of products while also extending their shelf life.

Increasing disposable income in developing economies, consumer shift towards hectic lifestyle in developed as well as developing economies, increasing demand for food packaging industry, and new product innovations by manufacturers are expected to increase demand for anti-fog additives market over the forecast period. However, stringent government regulations on use of antifog additives in packaging applications, volatile raw material prices, and waste associated at the time of film production is expected to be the key market restraints over the forecast period.

Anti-fog formulations can be used both internally and externally as coatings. Anti-fog additives are used in the food processing industry to improve the cosmetic value of products while also extending their shelf life. Anti-fog additives serve as a barrier in agricultural applications, reducing water dripping and improving light transmission rates, effectively increasing crop yield. These above mentioned benefits are expected to open new opportunities for antifog additives for agricultural industry over the coming years.

Access report detail along with the table of contents @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/antifog-additives-market

Global antifog additives market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018 to 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2020 and forecast from 2021 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market based on porter's five forces analysis and positions the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global antifog additives market have been studied in detail.

The major players operating in the global antifog additives market are Nouryon, Croda International Plc., Clariant AG, Evonik Industries AG, Ashland Inc., Dowdupont Inc, Polyone Corporation, Corbion N.V., PCC SE, and Fine Organics Industries Ltd. Other notable players operating in antifog additives industry are Sabo S.P.A., Lehmann&Voss&Co., Gabriel-Chemie Gesellschaft Mbh, Viba S.P.A, Kafrit Industries, Ioi Oleo GmbH, Ilshinwells, Nassolkem, High Technology Masterbatches, Tosaf Compounds Ltd, and Emery Oleochemicals.

Get your customized research report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2062

Table of Content:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Outlook

4. Antifog Additives Market by Type, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

5. Antifog Additives Market by Application, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

6. Antifog Additives Market by Region 2018-2028 (USD Million)

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Company Profiles

9. Appendix

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Us:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager - Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600

Dallas, TX 75204

Email ID: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com

Phone No.: USA: +1.210.667.2421