FDA POSTS OFFICIAL PMTA LIST OF DEEMED NEW TOBACCO PRODUCTS

Miami, FLA, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over 8 months after the September 9th 2020 PMTA submission deadline, the FDA has finally released the long-awaited and much anticipated list of Deemed New Tobacco Products, for which a Premarket Tobacco Application (PMTA) has been submitted.

The 15-part list includes over 6 million deemed new tobacco products with pending Premarket Tobacco Applications. Listed products are authorized to remain on the market while applications continue to be reviewed by the FDA. PMTA Verified has compiled a comprehensive list of all ENDS (Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems) Companies included on the FDA’s PMTA List.

10 Days Inc dba Pod Juice 611 Vapes, LLC, dba Erie Shore Vapors 7 Daze LLC AAA Strate Vape Abomination LLP Absolute Vapor Inc. Absolute Vapor Lounge LLC ACH Group LLC dba Bomb Bombz E-Liquid Al Khalifa Group LLC Alaska Elixirs Vape LLC Alien Vape LLC American Vapor Group LLC American Vapor Inc. Anna Mae's Apollo Future Technology Inc. ARC LLC Ashlynn Marketing Group Inc. Aspire North America LLC Atlantic Vape Supply Avail Vapor LLC Awesome Sauce Vapor, Inc Axcentria Pharmaceuticals LLC Axiocore Corporation Bad Drip Labs Inc. Baker White Inc. Balboa Vapes LLC Beard Vape Company Bidi Vapor LLC Big Time Vapes BJC Black Note Inc. Blackbriar Regulatory Services LLC BLB7 LLC dbaThe Vape Mall BMF Labs dba Bad Modder Fogger LLC Bogart Enterprises LLC Boomtown Vapor LLC Boss Vapes LLC Boulder International Inc. Breeze Smoke LLC Buckshot Vapors Inc Cali Steam LLC California Grown E-liquids LLC Camelot Distribution Carolina Wholesale Distributing LLC Cassadaga Liquids LLC Central Vapors Charlie's Chalk Dust LLC Cig Free Vape Shop CITTG dba Orgnx E Liquids Cloud House LLC Coastal Clouds Co. Cool Breeze Vapor LLC Corso Bleu Vapor Company Cosco International Inc. Cosmic Fog Vapors Operating Company LLC Craving Vapor Industries Creative Focus LLC dba Red Devil Vapors CRFT Labs Tennessee LLC Custom Technologies Inc. Custom Vapor Blends LLC Custom Vapors LLC Decent Juice Co. LLC Delaware Vapor LLC Desert Vapors LLC DFW Vapor Holdings Inc. Diamond Vapor LLC DNA Enterprise LLC dba Mech Sauce Dominant Vapor LLC Doomsday Gourmet LLC Dotmod Inc. Dovpo USA INC. DR Distributors LLC Dream Smoke Drip More LLC Drippers Vape Shop LLC DS Technology Licensing LLC Duke And Drews LLC E Vapor Hut LLC E-Alternative Solutions LLC E-liquid Brands LLC E-Six LLC East Coast Liquids ECBlend LLC Ecig Charleston eCig Source ECS Global LLC Einstein Vapes LLC EjuiceBLVD LLP Electric Smoke Vapor House LLC Element E-Liquid LLC Elite Brothers, LLC Elysian Labs Essex E Liquid Evolv LLC Feel Life Co Limited Feel Life Health Inc. Flair Products LLC Flavor Vapors LLC/ Mob Liquid Labs Fliq Vapor LLC Fontem US LLC Fridays Vapor-ettes LLC Fuma International LLC Fumizer LLC FuZion Vapor LLC Gentleman's Draw LLC GloBrands LLC Gothic Vapor LLC Great American Vapes LLC Great Lakes Vapor GRIPUM LLC Ground Zero Vaping Grove Inc. Gundo Distro Heartlandvapes LLC HMD Investment Group LLC Holland Resolute Solutions Inc. Holy Cow eJuice Hong Kong Man Tin International Hoosier Vapes Inc. HotSpot Cafe LLC dba VV-Juice Howard Enterprises Inc. Imperial Vapors LLC Infamous E Juice Innevape LLC Innotel Inc. INTELLISMOKE, LLC Ivg Acme J-Vapor LLC dba North Shore Vapor Jaded Vapors LLC Jai Mundi Inc. dba Kai's Virgin Vapor JD Nova Group LLC JDvapour LLC JMJL Global Inc. Johnny Copper LLC JT Wood Investments LLC dba Vape It Juice Guys Distribution LLC Juice Roll Upz Inc. Juicemafia Inc. JUUL Labs Inc. Jvapes LLC Kinghorn Holding LLC KJJ Enterprises LLC Kloc Vapor LLC (dba "The Vapor Edge") Lady Boss Vapor Inc. LAS Ventures Limited Lazarus Vintage Corporation LDP Designs LLC LDSD Vapor LLC Lead by Sales LLC dba White Cloud Cigarettes LeCig Enterprises Inc. Licensed E-Liquid Manufacturing Liquid Art Inc. Liquid Nics LLC Liquid Reign Inc. Logic Technology Development LLC LoneStar Vapor Shop LLC Lotus Vaping Technologies LLC Loveli Design LLC DBA Alice in Vapeland Ludovico, Inc. LXJ, LLC Magellan Technology Inc. Malicious Liquids Inc. Maniac Vapor LLC Marina Technology LLC Marlin Steam Co., LLC Matrix Minds LLC MH Global LLC dba Streamline Vape Co. LLC Mid Cities Vapor LLC Midas Vape LLC Midwest Vape Supply, Inc. Mighty Vapors, LLC Millennial One Inc. dba The Finest E-Liquid Mister-E-Liquid LLC Mix Masters Inc. MJ Asset Holdings LLC MMWTA, Mothers Milk WTA Mom and Pop Vapor Shop Mountain Oak Vapors LLC Mountain Vaporz, LLC MV Enterprises LLC My US Eliquids, LLC My Vape Bar LLC My Vape Order Inc. Myle Vape Inc. Nasty Worldwide SDN BHD New Orleans Cloud Alchemy LLC Newhere Inc. dba Madhatter Juice Nicopure Labs LLC (Halo) NicQuid LLC NJOY LLC Northeast Vapor Supplies LLC Northland Vapor Company Northwest's Finest ELiquid LLC Nu-Tech Holdings LLC Nude Nicotine Inc. Ohm Slaw Juice LLC / Ohm Slaw Vapors dba Justin Parrott One Up Vapor LLC Opt2mist Vapor Shop LLC Osment Enterprises LLC dba The Vapor Apothecary Oueis Gas Inc. dba Oasis Vape OVapes Ejuice LLC Paradigm Distribution Parallel Direct LLC dba The Magic Mist Perfect Vape LLC Performance Plus Marketing Inc. Pettee & D'Sylva Enterprises Phantasm Vapors LLC Phatty's E-Liquid Pixotine Products Inc. Planet of the Vapes, LLC (MD21122) Pop Vapor Co. LLC Prohibition Juice Co. Propaganda E-Liquid LLC Prophet Premium Blends LLC Public Bru Inc. Puff Labs LLC Pure Cigs LLC Quad City Vapers Club LLC R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company Red Shield Reserve Inc. Redwood Ejuice LLC Riot Labs Ltd Ripe Vapes Inc. Rock Ridge Vapor LLC Rogue Liquids Rogue Vapers LLC Romo LLC dba CrossBar Royalty Premium E Juice LLC RP Vapors, Inc. Ruthless Vapor Corporation S.S. Vape Brands Inc. dba Monster Vape Labs Sadboy LLC Saffire Vapor Saucy Los Angeles Savage Enterprises Save A Smoker Science Holdings LLC Seattle Vapor Co LLC Securience LLC Shenzhen First Union Technology Co. LTD. Shenzhen Greensound High-Tech Co Ltd Shenzhen Innokin Technology Co., Ltd Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co.Ltd. Shenzhen Smoore Technology Limited Shenzhen Vaporesso Technology Limited Shenzhen Yibo Technology Co. Ltd. Shenzhen Youme Information Technology Co. Ltd Shop Vapes Inc Simple Vapor Company Simply Vapour Sir Vapes-A-Lot LLC. Smax International LLC Smokeless Smoking Inc. SN Holdings Inc Soft Vape Inc South Beach Holdings LLC South Coast Vapor Company Southwest Smokeless Spring Vapor, LLC SSY Ejuice Inc. Stark Vapor LLC Steep Slope Vape Supply Super Dope Laboratories SV Packaging LLC SV3 LLC SWT Global Supply Inc. Synergy Mixing Labs LLC Taffy Splash Tampa Vapor Inc Tasty Cloud Vape Co. LLC Tasty Haze LLC Tasty Puff LLC Teardrip Holdings Inc. Texas Select Ventures LLC dba Texas Select Vapor Texas Smoke Accessories Texas Tobacco Barn LLC dba Ciggy Shack Texas Tobacco Barn LLC dba TXVapeBarn That 1 Vape The AVE E-Cigarette and Vapor The Company MFG The Ecig Cafe LLC The Jones Lab Inc. The Michigan Juice Company LLC The Plume Room LLC The Schwartz E Liquid dba USA Vape Lab The Vape Lounge Inc. The Vape Stop The Vaping Oasis LLC The Vaping Tiger LLC The Vapor Outlet of Wyoming LLC dba Juicity Vapor The Vapor Vendor LLC The Zen Vaper E-Liquids LLC Tinted Brew, Inc Toe Toe Inc. dba Juana Vape Town Vapor Co. TPB International LLC Treehouse Vapor Co. DBA Flagship Vapor Trendsetters E-Liquid LLC True Lab Creations TruVibe Inc. dba Vapor Station FDL Turncoat Industries Inc. Twelfth State Brands LLC Twisted Tongue Inc. UIS Manufacturing, LLC Underdog E Liquids LLC Union Street Brands Unique eCigs Inc. Valley Vapors LLC Vape Craft Inc Vape Crusaders Premium E-Liquid LLC Vape Element LLC dba BLVK Unicorn Vape Hut Inc. Vape of A Kind Inc. Vape On LLC dba Imperial Vapor Co. VapeDaugz LLC Vapejoose, Inc. Vaper Generation LLC VaperMate LLC Vapetasia LLC Vapewear Inc. Vapology Inc. Vapor Bank E-Liquid LLC Vapor Depot LLC Vapor Plus Ok Vapor Rage LLC Vapor Salon Vapor Select Inc. Vapor Solutions & Labs Vapor Source Inc. Vapor Stockroom LLC Vapor Stop Vapor Studios LLC dba The Vapor Studio Vapor Trail LLC dba Mig Vapor Vapor Unlimited LLC Vapor Ventures Inc dba Innovated Vapors Vaporized Inc. Vapornine LLC dba New Leaf Vapor Company Vapors of Ohio Inc. dba Nostalgic Vapes Verdict Vapors LLC Vertigo Vapor Inc. Victory Liquid LLC Victory Vapor Inc. Victory Vapor Wholesale Inc VIM Blends Inc. Vintage & Vapor Marketplace Inc. Viper Vapor LLC Vital Vapers LLC VPR Collection VR Labs LLC Wadina Distribution LLC DBA GOST Vapor Wages & White Lion Investments LLC dba Triton Distribution Walker Enterprises LLC dba MaddCatt Vapors Wall 2 Wall Vape Warlock Vapes LLC dba Zuluvape What A Smoke LLC Wyoming Vapor Company Xtreme Vapes LLC Yogi's Vape Yoshicon LLC dba Vapergate Zen RVA LLC

PMTA Verified provides a user-friendly, easy-to-search database of vetted and confirmed filing statuses, at the product level, making it simple and easy for adult consumers and the trade to understand which phase of the FDA review process brands and products have achieved.

“The sole purpose of PMTA Verified is to provide unbiased and up-to-date product status information in order to allow adult consumers and the trade to make informed decisions on Pre-Market Authorized products and beyond.”, said Laura Tobin, Press Manager of PMTA Verified at PMTAfiled.com.

About PMTA Verified

Born in 2016 to a nonprofit organization founded by a group of concerned Vapers and Industry leaders, PMTA Verified is led by an Emergency Room Physician and a passionate group of professionals who have all witnessed the impacts of limited solutions and misinformation within the communities they serve. PMTA Verified is the only independently verified online resource for real-time PMTA alerts and updates.

To submit your PMTA filing documentation, email info@pmtafiled.com.