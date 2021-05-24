FDA POSTS OFFICIAL PMTA LIST OF DEEMED NEW TOBACCO PRODUCTS

PMTA VERIFIED RELEASES LIST OF 360 COMPANIES WITH PENDING PMTAS

| Source: PMTA Verified PMTA Verified

Miami, Florida, UNITED STATES

Miami, FLA, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over 8 months after the September 9th 2020 PMTA submission deadline, the FDA has finally released the long-awaited and much anticipated list of Deemed New Tobacco Products, for which a Premarket Tobacco Application (PMTA) has been submitted.

The 15-part list includes over 6 million deemed new tobacco products with pending Premarket Tobacco Applications. Listed products are authorized to remain on the market while applications continue to be reviewed by the FDA. PMTA Verified has compiled a comprehensive list of all ENDS (Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems) Companies included on the FDA’s PMTA List.

  1. 10 Days Inc dba Pod Juice
  2. 611 Vapes, LLC, dba Erie Shore Vapors
  3. 7 Daze LLC
  4. AAA Strate Vape
  5. Abomination LLP
  6. Absolute Vapor Inc.
  7. Absolute Vapor Lounge LLC
  8. ACH Group LLC dba Bomb Bombz E-Liquid
  9. Al Khalifa Group LLC
  10. Alaska Elixirs Vape LLC
  11. Alien Vape LLC
  12. American Vapor Group LLC
  13. American Vapor Inc.
  14. Anna Mae's
  15. Apollo Future Technology Inc.
  16. ARC LLC
  17. Ashlynn Marketing Group Inc.
  18. Aspire North America LLC
  19. Atlantic Vape Supply
  20. Avail Vapor LLC
  21. Awesome Sauce Vapor, Inc
  22. Axcentria Pharmaceuticals LLC
  23. Axiocore Corporation
  24. Bad Drip Labs Inc.
  25. Baker White Inc.
  26. Balboa Vapes LLC
  27. Beard Vape Company
  28. Bidi Vapor LLC
  29. Big Time Vapes
  30. BJC
  31. Black Note Inc.
  32. Blackbriar Regulatory Services LLC
  33. BLB7 LLC dbaThe Vape Mall
  34. BMF Labs dba Bad Modder Fogger LLC
  35. Bogart Enterprises LLC
  36. Boomtown Vapor LLC
  37. Boss Vapes LLC
  38. Boulder International Inc.
  39. Breeze Smoke LLC
  40. Buckshot Vapors Inc
  41. Cali Steam LLC
  42. California Grown E-liquids LLC
  43. Camelot Distribution
  44. Carolina Wholesale Distributing LLC
  45. Cassadaga Liquids LLC
  46. Central Vapors
  47. Charlie's Chalk Dust LLC
  48. Cig Free Vape Shop
  49. CITTG dba Orgnx E Liquids
  50. Cloud House LLC
  51. Coastal Clouds Co.
  52. Cool Breeze Vapor LLC
  53. Corso Bleu Vapor Company
  54. Cosco International Inc.
  55. Cosmic Fog Vapors Operating Company LLC
  56. Craving Vapor Industries
  57. Creative Focus LLC dba Red Devil Vapors
  58. CRFT Labs Tennessee LLC
  59. Custom Technologies Inc.
  60. Custom Vapor Blends LLC
  61. Custom Vapors LLC
  62. Decent Juice Co. LLC
  63. Delaware Vapor LLC
  64. Desert Vapors LLC
  65. DFW Vapor Holdings Inc.
  66. Diamond Vapor LLC
  67. DNA Enterprise LLC dba Mech Sauce
  68. Dominant Vapor LLC
  69. Doomsday Gourmet LLC
  70. Dotmod Inc.
  71. Dovpo USA INC.
  72. DR Distributors LLC
  73. Dream Smoke
  74. Drip More LLC
  75. Drippers Vape Shop LLC
  76. DS Technology Licensing LLC
  77. Duke And Drews LLC
  78. E Vapor Hut LLC
  79. E-Alternative Solutions LLC
  80. E-liquid Brands LLC
  81. E-Six LLC
  82. East Coast Liquids
  83. ECBlend LLC
  84. Ecig Charleston
  85. eCig Source
  86. ECS Global LLC
  87. Einstein Vapes LLC
  88. EjuiceBLVD LLP
  89. Electric Smoke Vapor House LLC
  90. Element E-Liquid LLC
  91. Elite Brothers, LLC
  92. Elysian Labs
  93. Essex E Liquid
  94. Evolv LLC
  95. Feel Life Co Limited
  96. Feel Life Health Inc.
  97. Flair Products LLC
  98. Flavor Vapors LLC/ Mob Liquid Labs
  99. Fliq Vapor LLC
  100. Fontem US LLC
  101. Fridays Vapor-ettes LLC
  102. Fuma International LLC
  103. Fumizer LLC
  104. FuZion Vapor LLC
  105. Gentleman's Draw LLC
  106. GloBrands LLC
  107. Gothic Vapor LLC
  108. Great American Vapes LLC
  109. Great Lakes Vapor
  110. GRIPUM LLC
  111. Ground Zero Vaping
  112. Grove Inc.
  113. Gundo Distro
  114. Heartlandvapes LLC
  115. HMD Investment Group LLC
  116. Holland Resolute Solutions Inc.
  117. Holy Cow eJuice
  118. Hong Kong Man Tin International
  119. Hoosier Vapes Inc.
  120. HotSpot Cafe LLC dba VV-Juice
  121. Howard Enterprises Inc.
  122. Imperial Vapors LLC
  123. Infamous E Juice
  124. Innevape LLC
  125. Innotel Inc.
  126. INTELLISMOKE, LLC
  127. Ivg Acme
  128. J-Vapor LLC dba North Shore Vapor
  129. Jaded Vapors LLC
  130. Jai Mundi Inc. dba Kai's Virgin Vapor
  131. JD Nova Group LLC
  132. JDvapour LLC
  133. JMJL Global Inc.
  134. Johnny Copper LLC
  135. JT Wood Investments LLC dba Vape It
  136. Juice Guys Distribution LLC
  137. Juice Roll Upz Inc.
  138. Juicemafia Inc.
  139. JUUL Labs Inc.
  140. Jvapes LLC
  141. Kinghorn Holding LLC
  142. KJJ Enterprises LLC
  143. Kloc Vapor LLC (dba "The Vapor Edge")
  144. Lady Boss Vapor Inc.
  145. LAS Ventures Limited
  146. Lazarus Vintage Corporation
  147. LDP Designs LLC
  148. LDSD Vapor LLC
  149. Lead by Sales LLC dba White Cloud Cigarettes
  150. LeCig Enterprises Inc.
  151. Licensed E-Liquid Manufacturing
  152. Liquid Art Inc.
  153. Liquid Nics LLC
  154. Liquid Reign Inc.
  155. Logic Technology Development LLC
  156. LoneStar Vapor Shop LLC
  157. Lotus Vaping Technologies LLC
  158. Loveli Design LLC DBA Alice in Vapeland
  159. Ludovico, Inc.
  160. LXJ, LLC
  161. Magellan Technology Inc.
  162. Malicious Liquids Inc.
  163. Maniac Vapor LLC
  164. Marina Technology LLC
  165. Marlin Steam Co., LLC
  166. Matrix Minds LLC
  167. MH Global LLC dba Streamline Vape Co. LLC
  168. Mid Cities Vapor LLC
  169. Midas Vape LLC
  170. Midwest Vape Supply, Inc.
  171. Mighty Vapors, LLC
  172. Millennial One Inc. dba The Finest E-Liquid
  173. Mister-E-Liquid LLC
  174. Mix Masters Inc.
  175. MJ Asset Holdings LLC
  176. MMWTA, Mothers Milk WTA
  177. Mom and Pop Vapor Shop
  178. Mountain Oak Vapors LLC
  179. Mountain Vaporz, LLC
  180. MV Enterprises LLC
  181. My US Eliquids, LLC
  182. My Vape Bar LLC
  183. My Vape Order Inc.
  184. Myle Vape Inc.
  185. Nasty Worldwide SDN BHD
  186. New Orleans Cloud Alchemy LLC
  187. Newhere Inc. dba Madhatter Juice
  188. Nicopure Labs LLC (Halo)
  189. NicQuid LLC
  190. NJOY LLC
  191. Northeast Vapor Supplies LLC
  192. Northland Vapor Company
  193. Northwest's Finest ELiquid LLC
  194. Nu-Tech Holdings LLC
  195. Nude Nicotine Inc.
  196. Ohm Slaw Juice LLC / Ohm Slaw Vapors dba Justin Parrott
  197. One Up Vapor LLC
  198. Opt2mist Vapor Shop LLC
  199. Osment Enterprises  LLC dba The Vapor Apothecary
  200. Oueis Gas Inc. dba Oasis Vape
  201. OVapes Ejuice LLC
  202. Paradigm Distribution
  203. Parallel Direct LLC dba The Magic Mist
  204. Perfect Vape LLC
  205. Performance Plus Marketing Inc.
  206. Pettee & D'Sylva Enterprises
  207. Phantasm Vapors LLC
  208. Phatty's E-Liquid
  209. Pixotine Products Inc.
  210. Planet of the Vapes, LLC (MD21122)
  211. Pop Vapor Co. LLC
  212. Prohibition Juice Co.
  213. Propaganda E-Liquid LLC
  214. Prophet Premium Blends LLC
  215. Public Bru Inc.
  216. Puff Labs LLC
  217. Pure Cigs LLC
  218. Quad City Vapers Club LLC
  219. R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company
  220. Red Shield Reserve Inc.
  221. Redwood Ejuice LLC
  222. Riot Labs Ltd
  223. Ripe Vapes Inc.
  224. Rock Ridge Vapor LLC
  225. Rogue Liquids
  226. Rogue Vapers LLC
  227. Romo LLC dba CrossBar
  228. Royalty Premium E Juice LLC
  229. RP Vapors, Inc.
  230. Ruthless Vapor Corporation
  231. S.S. Vape Brands Inc. dba Monster Vape Labs
  232. Sadboy LLC
  233. Saffire Vapor
  234. Saucy Los Angeles
  235. Savage Enterprises
  236. Save A Smoker
  237. Science Holdings LLC
  238. Seattle Vapor Co LLC
  239. Securience LLC
  240. Shenzhen First Union Technology Co. LTD.
  241. Shenzhen Greensound High-Tech Co Ltd
  242. Shenzhen Innokin Technology Co., Ltd
  243. Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co.Ltd.
  244. Shenzhen Smoore Technology Limited
  245. Shenzhen Vaporesso Technology Limited
  246. Shenzhen Yibo Technology Co. Ltd.
  247. Shenzhen Youme Information Technology Co. Ltd
  248. Shop Vapes Inc
  249. Simple Vapor Company
  250. Simply Vapour
  251. Sir Vapes-A-Lot LLC.
  252. Smax International LLC
  253. Smokeless Smoking Inc.
  254. SN Holdings Inc
  255. Soft Vape Inc
  256. South Beach Holdings LLC
  257. South Coast Vapor Company
  258. Southwest Smokeless
  259. Spring Vapor, LLC
  260. SSY Ejuice Inc.
  261. Stark Vapor LLC
  262. Steep Slope Vape Supply
  263. Super Dope Laboratories
  264. SV Packaging LLC
  265. SV3 LLC
  266. SWT Global Supply Inc.
  267. Synergy Mixing Labs LLC
  268. Taffy Splash
  269. Tampa Vapor Inc
  270. Tasty Cloud Vape Co. LLC
  271. Tasty Haze LLC
  272. Tasty Puff LLC
  273. Teardrip Holdings Inc.
  274. Texas Select Ventures LLC dba Texas Select Vapor
  275. Texas Smoke Accessories
  276. Texas Tobacco Barn LLC dba Ciggy Shack
  277. Texas Tobacco Barn LLC dba TXVapeBarn
  278. That 1 Vape
  279. The AVE E-Cigarette and Vapor
  280. The Company MFG
  281. The Ecig Cafe LLC
  282. The Jones Lab Inc.
  283. The Michigan Juice Company LLC
  284. The Plume Room LLC
  285. The Schwartz E Liquid dba USA Vape Lab
  286. The Vape Lounge Inc.
  287. The Vape Stop
  288. The Vaping Oasis LLC
  289. The Vaping Tiger LLC
  290. The Vapor Outlet of Wyoming LLC dba Juicity Vapor
  291. The Vapor Vendor LLC
  292. The Zen Vaper E-Liquids LLC
  293. Tinted Brew, Inc
  294. Toe Toe Inc. dba Juana Vape
  295. Town Vapor Co.
  296. TPB International LLC
  297. Treehouse Vapor Co. DBA Flagship Vapor
  298. Trendsetters E-Liquid LLC
  299. True Lab Creations
  300. TruVibe Inc. dba Vapor Station FDL
  301. Turncoat Industries Inc.
  302. Twelfth State Brands LLC
  303. Twisted Tongue Inc.
  304. UIS Manufacturing, LLC
  305. Underdog E Liquids LLC
  306. Union Street Brands
  307. Unique eCigs Inc.
  308. Valley Vapors LLC
  309. Vape Craft Inc
  310. Vape Crusaders Premium E-Liquid LLC
  311. Vape Element LLC dba BLVK Unicorn
  312. Vape Hut Inc.
  313. Vape of A Kind Inc.
  314. Vape On LLC dba Imperial Vapor Co.
  315. VapeDaugz LLC
  316. Vapejoose, Inc.
  317. Vaper Generation LLC
  318. VaperMate LLC
  319. Vapetasia LLC
  320. Vapewear Inc.
  321. Vapology Inc.
  322. Vapor Bank E-Liquid LLC
  323. Vapor Depot LLC
  324. Vapor Plus Ok
  325. Vapor Rage LLC
  326. Vapor Salon
  327. Vapor Select Inc.
  328. Vapor Solutions & Labs
  329. Vapor Source Inc.
  330. Vapor Stockroom LLC
  331. Vapor Stop
  332. Vapor Studios LLC dba The Vapor Studio
  333. Vapor Trail LLC dba Mig Vapor
  334. Vapor Unlimited LLC
  335. Vapor Ventures Inc dba Innovated Vapors
  336. Vaporized Inc.
  337. Vapornine LLC dba New Leaf Vapor Company
  338. Vapors of Ohio Inc. dba Nostalgic Vapes
  339. Verdict Vapors LLC
  340. Vertigo Vapor Inc.
  341. Victory Liquid LLC
  342. Victory Vapor Inc.
  343. Victory Vapor Wholesale Inc
  344. VIM Blends Inc.
  345. Vintage & Vapor Marketplace Inc.
  346. Viper Vapor LLC
  347. Vital Vapers LLC
  348. VPR Collection
  349. VR Labs LLC
  350. Wadina Distribution LLC DBA GOST Vapor
  351. Wages & White Lion Investments LLC dba Triton Distribution
  352. Walker Enterprises LLC dba MaddCatt Vapors
  353. Wall 2 Wall Vape
  354. Warlock Vapes LLC dba Zuluvape
  355. What A Smoke LLC
  356. Wyoming Vapor Company
  357. Xtreme Vapes LLC
  358. Yogi's Vape
  359. Yoshicon LLC dba Vapergate
  360. Zen RVA LLC

PMTA Verified provides a user-friendly, easy-to-search database of vetted and confirmed filing statuses, at the product level, making it simple and easy for adult consumers and the trade to understand which phase of the FDA review process brands and products have achieved. 

“The sole purpose of PMTA Verified is to provide unbiased and up-to-date product status information in order to allow adult consumers and the trade to make informed decisions on Pre-Market Authorized products and beyond.”, said Laura Tobin, Press Manager of PMTA Verified at PMTAfiled.com

About PMTA Verified

Born in 2016 to a nonprofit organization founded by a group of concerned Vapers and Industry leaders, PMTA Verified is led by an Emergency Room Physician and a passionate group of professionals who have all witnessed the impacts of limited solutions and misinformation within the communities they serve. PMTA Verified is the only independently verified online resource for real-time PMTA alerts and updates.

To sign up for real-time PMTA alerts and information, visit pmtafiled.com. For media inquiries, please email press@pmtafiled.com. To submit your PMTA filing documentation, email info@pmtafiled.com.

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                FDA PMTA List
                            
                            
                                FDA List of PMTAs
                            
                            
                                FDA List of PMTA Submissions
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data