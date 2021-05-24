MayStreet Expands Asia-Pacific Coverage with the Addition of 19 New Markets

New York, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MayStreet, the industry’s leading market data technology and content provider, today announced it has significantly increased the number of Asia-Pacific exchange feeds available in its Market Data Lake, a repository of ultra-high-quality global exchange data to fuel pre-trade, trading and post-trade analytics. The new content – which includes real-time and historical consolidated, top-of-book and full depth-of-book data from the leading equity, derivatives, commodity and fixed income exchanges in the region – largely completes the firm’s global, multi-asset coverage universe buildout announced last August. The full list of feeds offered by MayStreet can be found here.

Commenting on the news, MayStreet Chief Revenue Officer Naftali Cohen said: “Capturing, consuming and storing multi-asset exchange data globally at the fidelity required by modern capital markets participants is not only incredibly costly and burdensome, but also a significant technological challenge that MayStreet solves. Our clients have been asking for us to provide deeper support for their Asia-Pacific market data requirements, so expanding our Market Data Lake product to include all relevant feeds in the region has been a major area of focus for us these past nine months. While we’re continuing to add new feeds around the world each week, we’re now able to meet the full global market data needs for the largest, most sophisticated market participants, which is a milestone we’re very excited to have reached.”

The new Asia-Pacific markets added include the following:

Australia

Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)

Chi-X Australia

Hong Kong

Hong Kong Futures Exchange (HKFE)

Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKSE)

India

BSE India

India INX

Japan

Chi-X Japan

Nagoya Stock Exchange

Osaka Exchange

Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM)

Tokyo Stock Exchange

SBI Japannext

Korea

KRX

KOSDAQ

KOSCOM

Malaysia

Bursa Malaysia (CME Globex 3.0)

Singapore

Singapore Exchange (SGX)

ICE Futures Singapore

Taiwan

Taiwan Futures Exchange (TAIFEX)

With the addition of the new APAC exchange feeds to the Market Data Lake, MayStreet has also expanded its data center footprint globally. MayStreet’s data capture technology is now colocated within nearly every major exchange data center and relay point around the world. When the Bellport Feed Hander Solution – a real-time and historical market data processing software – is used alongside the Market Data Lake, the full MayStreet platform provides a powerful market data solution to enable data-driven decision-making across the enterprise at a far lower TCO than with proprietary technologies.

About MayStreet

MayStreet’s market data technology delivers the highest-quality, most complete global market data to enable data-driven decision-making. Combining ultra-low latency software with consolidated, top-of-book and full depth-of-book data, MayStreet empowers its clients – including the sell side, buy side, vendors, regulators and academics – to gain deeper insights to drive investing, trading, execution analytics and compliance. MayStreet’s services include: Bellport Feed Handler Solution - real-time and historical market data processing; MayStreet Market Data Lake - multi-asset, global exchange data to fuel pre-trade, trading and post-trade analytics; and MayStreet Analytics Workbench - flexible, cloud-based toolkit for analyzing, querying and visualizing normalized market data. For more information, please visit www.maystreet.com.

Attachment