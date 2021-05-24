Transparent Energy Hires Industry Veteran Nancy Gardner as Vice President, Channel Partners

FAIRFIELD, N.J., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparent Energy, the national leader in online energy procurement, today announced it has hired industry veteran Nancy Gardner to lead its growing channel partner network. As Vice President, Channel Partners at Transparent Energy, Gardner will draw on her 20 years managing and growing high-performing teams and programs, a history established at Hess and later at Direct Energy.



“Nancy Gardner is so well known in our industry and literally could have landed a senior position anywhere in the deregulated energy ecosystem, she is that well-liked and respected,” said Paul Shagawat, Founder and Managing Partner of Transparent Energy. “As an energy broker ourselves, we worked directly with Nancy at Hess and Direct Energy, recognizing her passion for people and problem solving, and her absolute professionalism in ensuring the best results for her customers.

“We are so happy to have her here at Transparent Energy, where her people- and relationship-management skills will help us grow our channel partner program, improve channel partner productivity, and extend the benefits of our auction-based procurement approach to a wider circle of large commercial, industrial and institutional customers.”

Hired in 2000 by Hess as a sales trainee, Gardner grew with the company as it expanded its product lines and services, establishing herself as a deft manager of people and customer and partner relationships, while advancing into Senior Sales and Support roles, including managing broker relationships – of which Transparent Energy was one. She continued her career arc through Direct Energy’s acquisition of Hess in 2013, further burnishing her reputation as an outstanding mentor and manager, strategic problem solver capable of handling the most complex deals, and leader who measured success based on customer satisfaction.

“I’ve had an incredible career in the energy industry and am looking forward to making a positive impact at Transparent Energy,” said Nancy Gardner, Vice President, Channel Partners, Transparent Energy. “Having worked closely with company founders Dustin Scarpa and Paul Shagawat over the years, I have seen what a talented team they have built, along with the process and technology needed to deliver C&I customers the best electricity, natural gas, and renewables prices in the industry. Transparent Energy has one of the best value propositions in the entire energy space, and I can’t wait to use it as a catalyst to grow our channel partner business.”

To learn more about Transparent Energy’s channel partner program and how your organization can bring the benefits of advanced energy procurement and advisory services to your clients, please contact ngardner@transparentedge.com.

About Transparent Energy

Transparent Energy is the go-to resource for C&I companies, institutions, associations, and government agencies for energy procurement and energy advisory services. The company’s clients include Associations and automotive, education, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, municipalities, real estate (REITS, CRE, and property management), retail, and technology firms. With a proven process delivered by retail energy’s most experienced professionals and state-of-the-art online auction technology, Transparent Energy has driven hundreds of millions of dollars in operational savings for clients across North America. For more information, see www.transparentedge.com.

