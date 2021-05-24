NETSOL Technologies Selected as ‘Most Innovative Company’ in the Equipment Finance Ecosystem by Monitor Daily

CALABASAS, Calif., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, has been selected by Monitor Daily in its inaugural special feature of ‘Most Innovative Companies in the Equipment Finance Ecosystem’ in the ‘Sustaining’ category. Monitor Daily has been serving the unique informational needs of the equipment finance and leasing industry for more than 40 years and is considered the leading source for equipment finance and equipment leasing industry news, articles and opinions.



“With over four decades of global experience, NETSOL continues to be the preferred partner for equipment finance companies in North America and across the world,” said Executive Vice President for NETSOL Technologies Americas Peter Minshall. “Since our founding, we have continued to follow the same guiding principles of innovation and adaptability. More recently, the company has successfully delivered seven projects in seven different countries including both on-prem as well as through cloud deployments. Moreover, in the face of a global pandemic, these implementations were conducted in an entirely remote set up, which speaks to our technology-first approach and ability to execute in the most challenging environments.

“NETSOL’s scalable solutions empower equipment finance and leasing companies to effectively manage their complex multi-site and multi-currency operations, enabling them to thrive in hyper-competitive markets globally. Our premier, next-gen platform NFS Ascent is a proven solution for the evolving global equipment finance and leasing industry.”

NETSOL’s Innovation Lab continues to create next-generation products using the latest technologies, learning from experimentation by building proof-of-concepts. The environment supports the Company’s clients and partners to explore new ideas which expand the realm of the possible for the asset finance industry and to make themselves future-proofed for new and emerging disruptive business models and technologies.

To view the digital version of Monitor Daily’s latest edition where NETSOL has been featured as the Most Innovative Company in the Equipment Finance Ecosystem, please click here.

To view the flipbook version of Monitor Daily’s magazine featuring NETSOL, please click here and refer to Page 84.

To learn more about NETSOL Technologies and their proven, state-of-the-art solutions that have been streamlining operations for the global finance and leasing industry for over four decades, please visit www.netsoltech.com.

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK) is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global leasing and finance industry. The Company’s suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team of more than 1300 professionals placed in eight strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NFS, LeasePak, LeaseSoft or NFS Ascent® – help companies transform their Finance and Leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete finance and leasing lifecycle.

