Rob Russell Named President of Greystone Special Servicing

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced that Rob Russell has been appointed head of Greystone Special Servicing. As President of this group, Mr. Russell will focus on its continued growth and will further integrate special servicing with Greystone’s existing primary servicing division, led by Sharon Briskman.



Mr. Russell played an instrumental role in the acquisition of C-III Asset Management in 2019, bringing the operation together with the firm’s CMBS division, which also included the launch of Greystone’s B-Piece buying capabilities. With a tenure of almost a decade at Greystone, Mr. Russell has been overseeing the production and operations of the firm’s CMBS lending platform and has spearheaded the launch of a number of specialized debt products, including Greystone’s CMBS mezzanine platform.

Mr. Russell now joins senior leaders Lindsey Wright, Senior Managing Director, and Jenna Unell, General Counsel, of Greystone Special Servicing – each with over 15 years at C-III Asset Management prior to Greystone’s acquisition – to continue the growth of the platform, which currently manages a portfolio of $20 billion.

“Rob has been an integral part of Greystone’s expansion into special servicing over the last two years, and his innate sense for identifying and finding solutions to client pain points is transferable across our many disciplines here at the firm,” said Curt Pollock, co-COO of Greystone. “Rob has been ingrained in the CMBS and special servicing worlds for years, and his guidance and leadership are invaluable to Greystone and its continued success.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

