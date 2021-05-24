Jowell Global Ltd. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Hold Discussion on Cross-Border E-Commerce

Shanghai, China, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jowell Global Ltd. (“JWEL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JWEL), a company which operates one of the leading cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements and household products e-commerce platforms - Juhao Mall in China, today announced that the Company welcomed a visit from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA and HKEX: 9988; “Alibaba”) on May 20, 2021, which was led by Yongjun Yang, East China SKA Manager, Alibaba ICBU, to discuss cooperation in cross-border e-commerce.

During the visit the two parties talked on the topics including online store traffic management, marketing event organization, promotion via new media, team management and brand upgrading.

The Company has officially opened its Super Key Account (SKA) stores early this month on Alibaba International platform in order to further raise its market profile in cross-border e-commerce. These stores in operation now include flagship store (www.juhaoshangcheng1.en.alibaba.com), personal care product store (www.juhaogh.en.alibaba.com), cosmetics store (www.juhaomz.en.alibaba.com) and OEM store (www.juhaooem.en.alibaba.com), through which JWEL aims to gain access to overseas consumers and further advance its globalization strategies.

Mr. Zhiwei Xu, CEO and Chairman of Jowell Global Ltd., commented: “We most sincerely welcome the cooperative relationship with Alibaba and will work our best to achieve great sales from our stores on Alibaba’s platform. E-commerce is about traffic and the creation of pleasant shopping experience. With Alibaba’s international platform and our strong brand, we believe JWEL will be able to further expand its market presence on the international stage.”

About Jowell Global Ltd.

Jowell Global Ltd. (the “Company”) operates one of China's leading e-commerce platforms for cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements and household products - Juhao Mall. The Company provides its own brand products to customers and sells and distributes other companies' health and nutritional supplements, cosmetics and certain household products on the Juhao Mall platform. In addition, Juhao Mall allows third parties to open their own stores on its platform. The Company has also been selling its products through authorized retail stores all across China, which operate under the brand name of “Love Home Store” or “LHH Store”. For more information, please visit https://www.1juhao.com/.

