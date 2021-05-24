Provident Bolsters HR Team with Key Hires

ISELIN, NEW JERSEY, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Bank, a leading New Jersey-based financial institution, announced today the hiring of two talented leaders for its human resources team. As part of the Bank’s ongoing commitment to enhance the employee experience and support company-wide strategic initiatives, Monica Sarantidis has joined the Bank as Senior Vice President, HR Business Partner and Organizational Development Director. In this role, Ms. Sarantidis will serve as a trusted advisor and change agent, working closely with organizational leaders to build a high-performing culture and foster employee engagement. In addition, together with her team, she will promote a culture of continuous growth and development, while ensuring the organization is embracing its Guiding Principles and complying with policies and applicable employment laws and regulations.

Ms. Sarantidis has more than 20 years’ experience in human resources management and organizational development. Prior to joining Provident, she held positions of increasing responsibility with Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of NJ, Time, Inc., Travelport Worldwide, Inc., and Time Warner. Ms. Sarantidis holds a B.A. in Psychology from Rutgers University and is bi-lingual in English and Spanish. She is a member of the Board of Trustees of Christ the King Preparatory School, Newark, and the Forest Hill Community Association of Newark. Ms. Sarantidis is a past recipient of the YWCA Tribute to Women & Industry Award.

“I am delighted to welcome Monica to our human resources leadership team and look forward to working with her,” said Carolyn Powell, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer. “She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will be essential to the execution of our strategy to build a high-performing culture,” added Powell.

Provident also announced as part of its ongoing commitment to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, Xavia Mitchell has joined the Bank as Senior HR and Diversity Business Partner. In this role, Ms. Mitchell will collaborate closely with HR leaders and organization stakeholders to spearhead the development and implementation of tactics to execute the organization’s diversity initiative and strategy. She will also support her client groups with transformation and change management, employee relations, and performance management and development to ensure the talent needs are aligned to meet current and future business needs.

Ms. Mitchell has more than 10 years’ experience contributing to the development of diverse and inclusive work environments. Prior to joining Provident, she held positions with Hayward Holdings, Inc., and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of NJ. In these roles, Ms. Mitchell provided counsel to leaders and stakeholders to resolve business concerns, ensured regulatory and legal compliance, and identified opportunities for process improvements. She also supported the development of an internal talent pipeline and an employee development framework and promoted diversity and acceptance through guidance and oversight of diversity programs.

“I am proud to have Xavia as part of our team to support Provident’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion,” said Ms. Powell. “She has an exceptional record of success working with leaders on advancing issues important to employees, and will play an integral role in attracting, retaining, and growing diverse talent,” added Ms. Powell.

Ms. Mitchell holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a Master of Business Administration in Human Resources Management from Saint Peter’s University.

###

About Provident Bank

Provident Bank, a community-oriented financial institution offering “Commitment you can count on” since 1839, is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS), which reported assets of $13.13 billion as of March 31, 2021. With $10.30 billion in deposits, Provident Bank provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, as well as Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania and Queens County in New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, SB One Insurance Agency, Inc. For more information about Provident Bank, visit www.provident.bank or join the conversations on Facebook (ProvidentBank) and Twitter (@ProvidentBank).

