United States COVID-19 Vaccines and Therapeutics Market Tracker: Q2, 2021 Report - Agnostic Vaccine Platform Technology Enhancing Future Growth Potential of Participants in the Value Chain

The "United States COVID-19 Vaccines and Therapeutics Tracker - Market Insights and Trends, H1 2021" report
This study provides critical insights into the US COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics market, including developing vaccines, supply chain considerations, and requirements to manage distribution. The study also identifies actionable and profitable growth opportunities for industry participants.
The US response to the pandemic has been disorganized and made worse with the politicization of vaccine approval and distribution, creating distrust and delaying the country's vaccination program. Each state in the US has its own vaccination strategy and as such, state health department websites are critical sources of information on when, where, and how to get vaccines.
As of 31 March 2021, the US Food & Drug Administration granted Emergency Use Authorization to three vaccines manufactured respectively by Pfizer and BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. Novavax and AstraZeneca vaccines are two other leading vaccine candidates expected to be approved for use in Q2 2021. Apart from vaccines, drugs are likely to play a critical role in treating individuals not responding to vaccines, not receiving vaccines, and who still contracted the virus despite vaccination.
Maintaining vaccine integrity through all stages of the supply chain requires never-before-seen levels of monitoring and coordination among stakeholders. Partnerships between input supply firms and distributors are as critical as collaborations between vaccine sponsors and contract manufacturers to scale up production for mass immunization.
Key topics covered in the study include:
- Key COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics analysis
- COVID-19 vaccines supply chain and distribution analysis
- Snapshot of the US vaccination strategy
- Prospective analysis of COVID-19 becoming endemic
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the US COVID-19 Vaccines and Therapeutics Market
2. Executive Summary
- H1 2021 US Key Tracking Metrics
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, US COVID-19 Vaccines and Therapeutics Tracker
- Scope of Analysis
4. COVID-19 R&D Landscape, Key Vaccines
- Pipeline Analysis
- Vaccines Granted EUA
- Key Manufacturing Deals and Partnerships for the US Supply of Approved Vaccines
- Key Vaccine Candidates in Phase III
5. COVID-19 R&D Landscape, Key Therapeutics
- Current Global Treatments
- Key Small Molecules in Phase III
- Key mAbs in Phase III
6. COVID-19 Vaccines Supply Chain Management, from Factory to the Point of Vaccination
- COVID-19 Vaccines Manufacturing Supply Chain - Stages and Inputs
- COVID-19 Vaccines Supply Chain - US Key Stakeholders
- COVID-19 Vaccines Supply Chain from Factory to the Point of Use
- US COVID-19 Vaccines Distribution Framework
- Logistics Providers - Maintaining the Cold Chain to the Point of Use
- Logistics Providers - Key Activities of Operation Warp Speed's Logistics Partners
- Central Distribution Hub - McKesson's Role in Vaccines Distribution
- Ancillary Supply Kits - Requisites for Different COVID-19 Vaccines
- Scaling Up Syringes and Needles Manufacturing to Meet Vaccination Targets
7. US COVID-19 Vaccination Snapshot
- By Vaccine Type
- Administration Sites
- Private Companies Fortifying Distribution Networks
- Rollout in Key States
- Successful Rollout Examples
8. COVID-19 Endemic Phase, Prospective Analysis
- Possible Factors of COVID-19 Becoming Endemic
- Future of COVID-19 Vaccination - Seasonal Rollout Possibility
9. Growth Opportunity Universe, US COVID-19 Vaccines and Therapeutics Tracker
- Agnostic Vaccine Platform Technology for Emerging Virus Variants and Future Infectious Disease Outbreaks, 2021
- Key Companies - Developing Next-generation COVID-19 Vaccines
- Precise Syringes and Adequate Dry Ice Supply for Effective Mass Vaccination, 2021
10. List of Exhibits
Companies Mentioned
- AstraZeneca
- BioNTech
- Johnson & Johnson
- Moderna
- Novavax
- Pfizer
