The Office Gurus Named Best Business Outsourcing Provider by Lawyer International

SEMINOLE, Fla., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Office Gurus®, a division of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC), has been named the Best Business Outsourcing Provider on Lawyer International’s – Legal 100 – 2021 – Awards list.



Lawyer International selects 100 leading professional firms, individuals, and support organizations, globally, who are noted for their individual areas of practice, within their geographical locations. The Legal 100 – 2021 – Awards exist to showcase those that continually provide the client with an outstanding level of service, demonstrating an incredibly high degree of ability, while delivering the outstanding results that are synonymous with firms and individuals of this caliber.

“It is an honor to be recognized by Lawyer International as the Best Business Outsourcing Provider as part of their Legal 100 – 2021 - Awards,” said Dominic Leide, President of The Office Gurus. “In a difficult year, we were able to pivot quickly with innovative technology and remote work options that allowed us to continue to provide our customers with unparalleled service. This recognition is the result of the dedication and commitment to excellence of our more than 2,500 GURUS across the globe.”

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Superior Group of Companies™, formerly Superior Uniform Group, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help our customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand experiences for their employees and customers. We provide customized support for each of our divisions through our shared services model.

The Office Gurus® is a global provider of custom call and contact center support. As a true strategic partner, The Office Gurus® implements customized solutions for our customers in order to accelerate their growth and improve our customers’ service experiences.

