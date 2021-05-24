ISW Holdings Announces Hashing to Begin This Week at Pennsylvania Crypto Mining Project

LAS VEGAS, NV, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ISW Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ISWH) (“ISW Holdings” or the “Company”), a global brand management holdings company with commercial operations in Telehealth and Renewable Energy Cryptocurrency Mining, is excited to announce that it will begin hashing this week with its POD5IVE mining pods at the Bit5ive LLC (“Bit5ive”) cryptocurrency mining project based in Pennsylvania.



“We started down this road about a year ago, and it has been quite a remarkable journey to make it to this very exciting moment,” commented Alonzo Pierce, President and Chairman of ISW Holdings. “Our analysis shows we can turn a clear profit with Bitcoin pricing above the low $20k’s. So, even with the recent correction, we will start monetizing our investment with a comfortable cushion of profitability on operations.”

This was covered, along with a number of interesting topics, in a recent episode of the Waypoint Podcast, which featured Robert Callazo of Bit5ive and Mr. Pierce from ISW Holdings.

The podcast can be found HERE .

Management notes that Pods owned and operated by ISW Holdings will be hashing at competitive rates. The Company will also be participating in Bit5ive’s coordinated pooling strategy, which will include entering into the Bitmain mining pool.

Pierce added, “In short, we are launching active mining operations this week. We have strong tech, good partners, a high hash rate, an industry leading PUE, a zero carbon footprint target, and a pooled mining strategy that leverages top industry relationships established by our partner, Bit5ive. We look forward to updating all of this again very soon.”

About ISW Holdings

ISW Holdings, Inc. (ISWH), based in Nevada, is a diversified portfolio company comprised of essential business lines that serve consumer product demands. Our expertise lies in strategic brand development, early growth facilitation, as well as brand identity through our proprietary procurement process. Together, with our partners, we seek to provide a structure that meets large scalability demands, as well as anticipated marketplace needs. We are able to meet these needs through a variety of strategic innovative processes. ISWH is creating and managing brands across a spectrum of disruptive industries. It maneuvers its proprietary companies through critical stages of market development, which includes conceptualization, go-to-market strategies, engineering, product integration, and distribution efficiency. The company has also partnered with a well-known software development and consulting company, Bengala Technologies LLC, which is developing significant enhancements in the supply chain management space; and the partnership has a vitally needed patent now pending.

The Company’s cryptocurrency mining segment, established in partnership with industry leader, Bit5ive LLC, is driven by a mission to mine cryptocurrency with a zero carbon footprint.

For more information, visit www.iswholdings.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with OTC Markets ( www.otcmarkets.com ).

