Home, Work, Healthcare, Leisure, Mobility Transformative Mega Trends Shaping Post-COVID Consumer Behavior, 2021 Report

Dublin, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transformative Mega Trends Shaping Post-COVID Consumer Behavior" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

COVID-19 has impacted the way we work, make purchases, and spend our free time. Some consumption patterns and behaviors will have a lasting impact on economies around the world. The publisher has mapped 5 critical areas of influences that will shape consumer behavior.

Home:



The pandemic has compelled consumers to interact with technology, and embrace contactless technologies because of concerns

about health and hygiene. The home will be a center of work, entertainment, and wellness.

Work:



Workplace bonding has the potential to dissolve as many people continue to work from home and express reluctance to return to an

office. Employees will demand more visibility and transparency in this environment through digital collaboration. Talent pools will become

global.

Healthcare:



Many aspects of the healthcare journey will become inherently data-based. Consumers will demand control over their personal

health data to manage their health and wellness and make better-informed decisions.

Leisure:



Price-sensitive consumers are pivoting to marketplaces (e.g., Amazon) from individual brands. Targeted outreach will be a must in

spreading awareness about products and service to smaller audiences with similar values and traits on social platforms. Virtual entertainment

will be in demand.

Mobility:



Enabled by new connectivity technologies, cars will become points of health, wellness, and well-being with end-to-end, omnichannel

experiences. With an emphasis on health and safety, shared mobility will be on the decline.

Companies will have to reimagine customer experiences to cater to the new consumer through behavioral analytics for hyperpersonalization of the consumer journey; seamless interoperability among appliances, personal devices, and other products in the home regardless of brand; and healthcare consumerization and patient-centric models. Competitive intensity will hinge on disruptive technologies and innovative business models.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Top Three Strategic Imperatives Driving Post-COVID-19 Pandemic Transformation

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Key Takeaways

Consumer Behavior Trends

Post-COVID-19 Consumer Behavior Shifts

Home will Become the Hub of Health, Entertainment, and Work

Reimagine Communication Boundaries to Fit Hybrid Work Settings

Virtual-first Approach to Healthcare Interactions

Consumer Spending Focusing on Value-driven Activities

Emphasis on Health, Safety, and Reliability for Mobility

Consumer Experience Journey

Shifts in Consumer Behavior Across 5 Key Areas

Personalization will be Key for the Post-pandemic Customer Experience Journey

Adapting to Post-pandemic Customer Experience Mindset

Infusing AI into the Retail Customer Experience for End-to-End Digitization

Future Visioning Scenarios

New Consumer Behavior will Influence Health and Wellness

New Consumer Behavior will Influence Retail

New Consumer Behavior will Influence Mobility

New Consumer Behavior will Influence Smart Cities

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Behavioral Analytics for Hyperpersonalization of the Consumer Journey

Growth Opportunity 2 - Internet of Home

Growth Opportunity 2 - Internet of Home (continued)

Growth Opportunity 3 - Consumerization of Digital Mental Health Care

Critical Success Factors for Growth

Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h1m8ip



