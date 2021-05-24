Brain Scientific Receives Purchase Order and Begins Shipping Its Pediatric NeuroCap™ EEG Headsets

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Brain Scientific Inc. (OTCQB: BRSF) (the “Company”), a neurology-focused medical device and software company, today announces that Maine Medical Center has placed an order for a limited supply of the Company’s pediatric NeuroCap™ disposable EEG caps for use with its pediatric patients. Maine Medical Center is a 637-licensed-bed teaching hospital for Tufts University School of Medicine with a staff of over 6,000.



“We are happy to provide our pediatric EEG products to Maine Medical Center. The NeuroCap for children is designed to address the need for comfort, speed and reliability within the pediatric population. We hope that Maine Medical Center and other hospitals see the benefits of using the product on an ongoing basis,” said Amy Griffith, VP Strategy and Business Development for the Company.

The Pediatric NeuroCap headset is designed to assist clinicians in overcoming common obstacles when conducting an electroencephalogram (EEG), including measuring and marking the patient’s head, scrubbing the scalp and conducting required sanitation protocols afterward. The Pediatric NeuroCap has 22 pre-gelled electrodes, in accordance with the 10-20 international system, and can be used for EEG studies up to four hours in length.

The need for EEG testing among children stems from various underlying symptoms and conditions, including epilepsy, seizures, sleep troubles, brain infections and neurological disorders. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, epilepsy has become one of the most common neurological disorders seen in children. There are about 3.4 million people with epilepsy nationwide: 3 million adults and 470,000 children. Additionally, about one in 26 people will develop epilepsy at some point during their lifetime. Around 50 million people worldwide have epilepsy, making it one of the most common neurological diseases globally. The World Health Organization estimates that up to 70% of people living with epilepsy could live seizure-free if properly diagnosed and treated.

Brain Scientific is working to help better equip healthcare facilities nationwide with its easy-to-use solutions for children while providing convenience and comfort.

About Brain Scientific

Brain Scientific is a commercial-stage healthcare company with two FDA-cleared products, providing next-gen solutions to the neurology market. The Company’s smart diagnostic devices and sensors simplify administration, shorten scan time and cut costs, allowing clinicians to make rapid decisions remotely and bridge the widening gap in access to neurological care. To learn more about the Company’s corporate strategy, devices or for investor relations please visit www.brainscientific.com or email info@memorymd.com .

