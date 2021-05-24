The Investment Center, Inc. Ranks High in FA Magazine’s 2021 Independent Broker-Dealer Ranking

BEDMINSTER, N.J., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Center, Inc., an independent broker-dealer headquartered in New Jersey, once again ranks high in FA Magazine’s broker-dealer ranking that was released last month. The firm jumped 9 spots from 2020 to 2021, to 39th on the list.



President and CEO, Ralph DeVito stated:

“Being recognized by the industry holds a lot of weight for us. It’s a true testament to all the efforts of the firm. As the pandemic started, we were not sure what the rest of 2020 would look like. Because of the success of our representatives, the firm’s AUM grew significantly and we had one of our most successful years as a company. 2020 presented us with new challenges, but with 35 years in the business, we were able to quickly adapt and maintain our growth.”

The firm saw an increase in all categories featured in the rankings. Gross revenues increased by over $4.5 million and the average gross revenues of the producing reps increased. The firm introduced a number of tools for e-signature and practice management to ensure its financial professionals could meet client needs during the disruptions caused during the pandemic.

Mr. DeVito continued:

“I cannot look at this improved ranking without recognizing our dedicated home office staff. Their hard work and professionalism help support our advisors, and is what ultimately drives these results. We are a firm that works hard to build relationships with our advisors, with an emphasis on providing exceptional service.”

ABOUT THE INVESTMENT CENTER

Established in 1986, The Investment Center, Inc. is an independent broker-dealer with over $10.2 billion in assets under management. (Member FINRA/SIPC) based in Bedminster, NJ serving approximately 300 financial advisors. The Investment Center, Inc. is registered to conduct securities business in all 50 states and is a member of both the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). For more information about The Investment Center, Inc., visit www.investmentctr.com , eight time winner of the “Broker-Dealer of the Year” award, or contact Nicole Johnson, Head of Business Development, at 800-345-8041 or njohnson@investctr.com .

Contact:

Marc Lefurge

The Investment Center, Inc.

800-345-8041

mlefurge@investctr.com



Additional Information

FA Magazine's Independent Broker-Dealer Ranking 2021

https://www.fa-mag.com/news/ibds-navigate-the-pandemic-61106.html?issue=339