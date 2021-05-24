Eye Square Launches “Ad-to-Store”, Mapping Advertising Exposure to Purchasing Decisions

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eye Square, a leading market research agency specializing in the human digital experience and innovative in-context ad testing solutions, today announced the launch of its Ad-to-Store offering, a new measurement product for connecting advertising currency to purchasing behavior. The new solution generates behavioral insights from every stage of the buying process, providing an easy-to-use tool for advertisers to better understand the effectiveness of their messaging and collateral.



According to Digital Commerce 360, U.S. eCommerce spending increased by 44% year-over-year in 2020, demonstrating remarkable growth in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. As online shopping expands to new industries and demographics, advertisers must respond accordingly with increased campaign spending and measurement. Eye Square’s Ad-to-Store product serves a critical function in this new environment, helping marketers to assess and confirm whether their campaigns are driving sales.

Eye Square’s new Ad-to-Store offering integrates previously-advertised products in the search results of a simulated online store, in real time. The innovative new solution draws on Eye Square’s expertise using in-context testing, connecting the results of actual advertising strategies with purchase intent in a live environment.

Eye Square is the only market research company offering the ability to test advertising collateral in live websites such as Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. The company’s innovative ad tech solutions integrate content into the authentic viewing context of the most important social media and e-commerce platforms, including both desktop and mobile devices.

Using Ad-to-Store, companies can determine how effective specific ad creative and specific ad placements are in driving consumers to actually put items into their shopping cart and purchase them. Given the growing importance of e-commerce, advertisers are eager to better understand appropriate advertising tactics and compare how effective they are in order to maximize ROI.

“While advertising campaigns have traditionally been able to measure details such as campaign recall and brand lift, technological limitations have prevented marketers from being able to understand the precise impact of advertisements at all stages of purchasing decisions. The new Ad-to-Store feature from Eye Square now makes it possible to map a realistic effect model from initial ad contact through the complete purchasing process,” said Ephraim (Jeff) Bander, Eye Square’s Head of US Operations. “As e-commerce continues to boom, the comprehensive insights offered by this solution will enable advertisers to measure and refine every aspect of their campaigns, creating more effective collateral for the next generation of digital marketing.”

About Eye Square

Eye Square is a leading global provider of innovative market research specializing in the fields of User Experience, Brand & Media and Shopper Experience Research.

Founded in 1999, Eye Square pioneered the use of eye tracking for user and market research, building up one of the largest databases for user experience, eye tracking, and advertising effectiveness data worldwide. These data allow Eye Square to benchmark how users experience new websites, mobile applications, products and advertisements against established biomarkers.

Eye Square’s extensive client portfolio include major companies such as eBay, LG Electronics, Deutsche Telekom, Google, and P&G, among others.

Media Contact: